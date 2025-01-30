НОВИНИ
Memorial service in memory of Zhelyu Zhelev - the first democratically elected president of Bulgaria (PHOTOS)

панихида памет желю желев първият демократично избран президент българия снимки
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:45, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

A memorial service was held on January 30 at the Patriarchal Cathedral of "St. Alexander Nevsky" in memory of Zhelyu Zhelev, the President of Bulgaria from 1992 to 1997.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Director General of BNT speaking on the 10th anniversary of the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
18:11, 30.01.2025
Director General of BNT speaking on the 10th anniversary of the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
18:11, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 January 30 marks 10 years since the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
17:05, 30.01.2025
January 30 marks 10 years since the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
17:05, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Road between Bansko and Gotse Delchev closed due to a serious crash
16:57, 30.01.2025
Road between Bansko and Gotse Delchev closed due to a serious crash
16:57, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Technical issue led to train delays at Sofia Central Station
16:46, 30.01.2025
Technical issue led to train delays at Sofia Central Station
16:46, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 'MRF-New Beginning' leader Peevski: I will clean Bulgaria of the Soros influence
16:15, 30.01.2025
'MRF-New Beginning' leader Peevski: I will clean Bulgaria of the Soros influence
16:15, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Flu epidemic declared in Pernik, students will study remotely
16:04, 30.01.2025
Flu epidemic declared in Pernik, students will study remotely
16:04, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 Woman arrested for attempted murder in Sofia: She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife
15:41, 30.01.2025
Woman arrested for attempted murder in Sofia: She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife
15:41, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 Bulgaria's Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed condolences for the plane crash in Washington
15:29, 30.01.2025
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed condolences for the plane crash in Washington
15:29, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels at weekends
14:28, 30.01.2025
Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels at weekends
14:28, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
 A man died on a ski slope in Bansko in the Pirin Mountains
14:19, 30.01.2025
A man died on a ski slope in Bansko in the Pirin Mountains
14:19, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 The sailors aboard 'Vezhen' ship are in good health, and no charges have been brought against them.
14:02, 30.01.2025
The sailors aboard 'Vezhen' ship are in good health, and no charges have been brought against them.
14:02, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 PM orders inspection of riverbeds and dam levels
21:45, 29.01.2025
PM orders inspection of riverbeds and dam levels
21:45, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Director General of BNT speaking on the 10th anniversary of the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
Director General of BNT speaking on the 10th anniversary of the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
January 30 marks 10 years since the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
January 30 marks 10 years since the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
Road between Bansko and Gotse Delchev closed due to a serious crash
Road between Bansko and Gotse Delchev closed due to a serious crash
Technical issue led to train delays at Sofia Central Station
Technical issue led to train delays at Sofia Central Station
Woman arrested for attempted murder in Sofia: She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife
Woman arrested for attempted murder in Sofia: She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed condolences for the plane crash in Washington
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed condolences for the plane crash in Washington
