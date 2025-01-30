Memorial service in memory of Zhelyu Zhelev - the first democratically elected president of Bulgaria (PHOTOS)

Снимка:

A memorial service was held on January 30 at the Patriarchal Cathedral of "St. Alexander Nevsky" in memory of Zhelyu Zhelev, the President of Bulgaria from 1992 to 1997.

