Memorial service in memory of Zhelyu Zhelev - the first democratically elected president of Bulgaria (PHOTOS)
A memorial service was held on January 30 at the Patriarchal Cathedral of "St. Alexander Nevsky" in memory of Zhelyu Zhelev, the President of Bulgaria from 1992 to 1997.
- January 30 marks 10 years since the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT
- Director General of BNT speaking on the 10th anniversary of the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News
More from EN
Director General of BNT speaking on the 10th anniversary of the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
18:11, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
January 30 marks 10 years since the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
17:05, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Road between Bansko and Gotse Delchev closed due to a serious crash
16:57, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Technical issue led to train delays at Sofia Central Station
16:46, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
'MRF-New Beginning' leader Peevski: I will clean Bulgaria of the Soros influence
16:15, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Flu epidemic declared in Pernik, students will study remotely
16:04, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Woman arrested for attempted murder in Sofia: She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife
15:41, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed condolences for the plane crash in Washington
15:29, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels at weekends
14:28, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
A man died on a ski slope in Bansko in the Pirin Mountains
14:19, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
The sailors aboard 'Vezhen' ship are in good health, and no charges have been brought against them.
14:02, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
PM orders inspection of riverbeds and dam levels
21:45, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Director General of BNT speaking on the 10th anniversary of the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
January 30 marks 10 years since the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
Road between Bansko and Gotse Delchev closed due to a serious crash
Technical issue led to train delays at Sofia Central Station
Woman arrested for attempted murder in Sofia: She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed condolences for the plane crash in Washington
Топ 24
Най-четени
След сблъсък с хеликоптер: Пътнически самолет се разби на 5 км от...
Гледайте eвропейското първенство по биатлон в ефира на БНТ 3
Американски и руски фигуристи са били на борда на катастрофиралия...
Над 28 тела са открити след авиокатастрофата във Вашингтон, няма...
След поставяне на ботокс: В "Пирогов" спасиха жена с...
Борисов: Минута няма да стоя в това правителство, ако говорят...
Полет в бъдещето: Нов свръхзвуков самолет ще е наследник на...
Христо Марков - първият в лекоатлетическата ни история олимпийски...
Мъж е починал на ски писта в курорта Банско в Пирин
Газов котел се взриви в къща в Банкя
Агресия, блъскане и обиди: Полицаи биха жена и нейните близки...
След сблъсък с хеликоптер: Пътнически самолет се разби на 5 км от...
Момичета се биха в мол в Бургас (ВИДЕО)
Нова двойка водещи на "По света и у нас" по БНТ от 3...
Пропада мост над Струма, свързващ 7 села
От 29 януари до 4 февруари учениците във Варна ще учат онлайн
Стоян Делчев - първият олимпийски шампион на България в спортната...
"Овергаз" за взривената къща в Банкя: От 2020 г. не сме...
Марсел Бибишков продължава в Канада
Италия ще се организира следващите Зимни младежки олимпийски игри