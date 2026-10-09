БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Голям пожар избухна във вилната зона край Изворище (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
Военнослужещи направиха оглед на кораба...
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Специално за БНТ: Преди броени минути протече операция по...
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
МС: Посещението на Буданов в София е по негова молба,...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Юристка от Южна Африка спечели Нобела за мир
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Бомбените заплахи идват от превзети имейли от Италия,...
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
Депутатите си гласуваха 10-дневна ваканция през октомври
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Четирима души са загинали при катастрофа край Плевен
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Military Personnel Inspected Ship "Able," Which Had Been Carrying Wheat; No Drone Debris Found

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
EN
Запази
фрегатата bdquoверниldquo извърши оглед кораба bdquoейбълldquo предстояща операция
Снимка: Ministry of Defence

No drone debris was found aboard the attacked vessel Able, military personnel said at a briefing following a detailed inspection of the ship.

The cargo being carried was wheat.

The two commercial vessels were attacked in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone on the night of 6 October.

Lieutenant Colonel Plamen Donchev, Deputy Commander of the 24th Air Base: “The mission was to deploy two service personnel to inspect the vessel. This was the main task, given the need for a detailed examination.”

No drone debris was found.

The inspection of the vessel lasted more than 30 minutes.

Senior Sergeant Ivan Katsarov, Senior Paratrooper and Rescuer: “We were deployed to check for drone debris, collect any fragments and photograph them, but we found none. Everything has been burnt. We went inside and everything was burned out. We checked the cargo – wheat.”

Velislav Yarukov, Search and Rescue Specialist at the 24th Air Base: “We have recordings of the entire inspection of the vessel. The fire caused extensive damage. The crew used the emergency and rescue equipment available on board to evacuate and save themselves, and there are no traces of anything left on the vessel.”

The Bulgarian Navy commented on the possibility of 'Able' sinking.

“No one can say whether it will sink. There is a breach in the stern, but the vessel is currently in a stable condition. There is no spill. It is 40 nautical miles off our coast, and we are monitoring the situation.”

Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov denied meeting Kyrylo Budanov, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“As far as I know, such a meeting took place only with the Prime Minister,” Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said.

The minister said that no drone fragments had been identified that could help establish its origin.

“I do not think it is appropriate to speculate when national security is at stake.”

“The war is continuing at full intensity. Until recently, Russian forces were mainly striking Black Sea ports, including Chornomorsk and Odesa, but now the war is spreading in every direction. I do not think it would be right to accuse either side. The drone could have been Ukrainian or Russian. From the helicopter, we saw that the vessel had been hit by a surface drone, and the engine room was completely flooded,” the defence minister explained.

The minister said that no one could guarantee 100% protection through the use of anti-drone systems.

“What the Bulgarian Armed Forces are doing at present is providing protection for specific sites, which is also the purpose of our defensive measures.”

Earlier today, October 9, the Ministry of Defence said that the 'Verny' frigate, part of the Bulgarian Navy, had again headed towards the area where two commercial vessels were attacked by drones in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

Two ships were attacked by sea and aerial drones in the Black Sea on the night of 6 October. The following day, the Consultative Council for National Security met, with its members calling for an immediate investigation to establish who was responsible for the attacks on the two ships.

Exclusive to BNT: Krumovo Air Base helicopter crew speaks about the Black Sea search-and-rescue mission

One of the vessels, sailing under the flag of Togo, sank. The second attacked ship was damaged and caught fire. Its crew was evacuated. However, there is still no trace of the sailors from the sunken vessel. On Wednesday, Rumen Nikolov, Director of Emergency and Rescue Activities at the Executive Agency Maritime Administration, said that no crew members from the sunken ship had been found and that the search-and-rescue operation had been called off.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Специално за БНТ: Говори екипажът на хеликоптер от авиобаза „Крумово“ за мисията по издирване и спасяване в Черно море
1
Специално за БНТ: Говори екипажът на хеликоптер от авиобаза...
До 30° в събота, в понеделник ще има бури, във вторник максималните ще са 13°
2
До 30° в събота, в понеделник ще има бури, във вторник...
Температури от 25 до 30 градуса в петък, очаква се захлаждане през следващата седмица
3
Температури от 25 до 30 градуса в петък, очаква се захлаждане през...
Петима българи влизат в щаба на Маркус Гиздол в ЦСКА
4
Петима българи влизат в щаба на Маркус Гиздол в ЦСКА
Румъния и Испания ще получат общо 134,8 милиона евро от Фонда за солидарност на ЕС
5
Румъния и Испания ще получат общо 134,8 милиона евро от Фонда за...
Продължава разследването на атаките срещу два търговски кораба край България
6
Продължава разследването на атаките срещу два търговски кораба край...

Най-четени

Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно недопустима атака в българската изключителна икономическа зона
1
Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно...
Атаката с дронове: Потопен кораб, спасени моряци, институциите на крак след инцидента в Черно море (ОБЗОР)
2
Атаката с дронове: Потопен кораб, спасени моряци, институциите на...
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал
3
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал
ИСТОРИЧЕСКИ ДЕН: След повече от хиляда години: Цар Самуил се завърна в България!
4
ИСТОРИЧЕСКИ ДЕН: След повече от хиляда години: Цар Самуил се...
Гърция, Албания и Северна Македония започват кампания за включване на Преспанското езеро в списъка на ЮНЕСКО
5
Гърция, Албания и Северна Македония започват кампания за включване...
Крава загина, а 36-годишна жена е в болница след катастрофа на пътя София – Бургас
6
Крава загина, а 36-годишна жена е в болница след катастрофа на пътя...

More from: Bulgaria

Driver Died After Minibus Crashes into Concrete Fence near Burgas
Driver Died After Minibus Crashes into Concrete Fence near Burgas
Large Fire Broke Out in Villa Area near Izvorishte Large Fire Broke Out in Villa Area near Izvorishte
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Exclusive to BNT: Just a Few Minutes Ago, Inspection Was Conducted on the Ship "Able," Which Was Struck by a Drone Exclusive to BNT: Just a Few Minutes Ago, Inspection Was Conducted on the Ship "Able," Which Was Struck by a Drone
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Council of Ministers: Chief of Staff to the President of Ukraine's Visit to Sofia Was at His Own Request; He Spoke with PM Rumen Radev Council of Ministers: Chief of Staff to the President of Ukraine's Visit to Sofia Was at His Own Request; He Spoke with PM Rumen Radev
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Minister of Justice:Two Ukrainians Accused of Espionage in Bulgaria Remain in Custody Minister of Justice:Two Ukrainians Accused of Espionage in Bulgaria Remain in Custody
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
A 45-Year-Old Woman Was Killed in Plovdiv A 45-Year-Old Woman Was Killed in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Голям пожар избухна във вилната зона край Изворище (СНИМКИ)
Голям пожар избухна във вилната зона край Изворище (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
У нас
Специално за БНТ: Преди броени минути протече операция по обследване на ударения от дрон кораб "Ейбъл" Специално за БНТ: Преди броени минути протече операция по обследване на ударения от дрон кораб "Ейбъл"
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
У нас
Катя Ивкова: Установени са над 70 незаконни онлайн платформи, предлагащи лекарства Катя Ивкова: Установени са над 70 незаконни онлайн платформи, предлагащи лекарства
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
МС: Посещението на Буданов в София е по негова молба, разговарял е с Румен Радев МС: Посещението на Буданов в София е по негова молба, разговарял е с Румен Радев
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Военнослужещи направиха оглед на кораба "Ейбъл",...
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
У нас
Юристка от Южна Африка спечели Нобела за мир
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
По света
В Плевен обявиха Ден на траур заради тежката катастрофа, при която...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Убита е 45-годишна жена в Пловдив
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ