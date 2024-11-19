НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Minister Karadimov: Bulgaria's accession to the OECD is a key national priority

minister karadimov bulgaria 39s accession oecd key national priority
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:41, 19.11.2024
EN
Слушай новините днес

Bulgaria's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is a key national priority. Despite the political instability in the country, there is a strong political consensus on the importance of Bulgaria’s membership in the Organisation, continuity in the implementation of this policy and we are working actively and purposefully to achieve this strategic goal. This was stated by the caretaker Minister of Innovation and Growth Rosen Karadimov at a meeting with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Corman at the Organization's headquarters in Paris.

They discussed Bulgaria's progress on the recommendations in the accession process on the topics for which the Ministry of Innovation and Growth is responsible - digital economy and investment.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Corman expressed satisfaction with the achievements of the process and confirmed that Bulgaria is expected to join the Organization in the autumn of 2025.

"Your words are extremely encouraging and stimulate us to work even harder to implement the recommendations. The benefits for Bulgaria of joining OECD are undeniable and the reforms we are making as a result will unlock the potential of the Bulgarian economy, increase economic growth and competitiveness of our economy and bring us international credibility. Bulgaria's membership will also benefit the OECD because it will broaden the scope of your policies and research in South East Europe," Minister Karadimov said.

He stressed that the country's membership in the organisation will increase foreign investment in the country and will contribute to maintaining sustainable economic growth and developing innovations in a number of sectors. Also, joining the OECD would significantly improve Bulgaria's economic standing on the world stage.

"The OECD label is synonymous with stability, reliability and commitment to progressive economic policies. This will not only attract more foreign direct investment, but will also reassure existing investors of Bulgaria's long-term economic vision and stability," the Minister said.

Karadimov focused on the recommendation of the Organisation to strengthen the capacity of the Bulgarian Investment Agency and explained that the Ministry of Innovation and Growth is developing measures that will ensure the development of the Agency and its transformation into a modern structure.

Ministry of Innovation and Growth

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Minister of Innovation and Growth Krasimir Yakimov, the Chair of the National Council of the Bulgarian Development Bank Deliana Ivanova, the Ambassador of Bulgaria to France Radka Balabanova, the Director of the Directorate of Policies and Analyses at the Ministry of Innovation and Growth Mira Yosifova, as well as experts from both sides.

Later today, caretaker Minister Karadimov will present Bulgaria's national position on the progress made on the recommendations made in the framework of the 94th session of the OECD Digital Policy Committee.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
15:52, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
 Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
14:03, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
13:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
21:25, 28.11.2024
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
17:46, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
17:18, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
16:12, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
15:15, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
14:02, 28.11.2024
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Sofia's budget remains without an update
13:07, 28.11.2024
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
23:35, 27.11.2024
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
23:12, 27.11.2024
More from: Bulgaria
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Топ 24
Най-четени
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха председател на НС
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха...
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60 000 лева заради нежеланието да намери виновните
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60...
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на НС днес е в полза на Пеевски
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на...
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
И седмият опит - провален: Силви Кирилов на крачка от председателския пост на НС (ОБЗОР)
И седмият опит - провален: Силви Кирилов на крачка от...
Задънената улица "пръв сред равни": Взаимни престрелки след 7-ия неуспешен опит за избор
Задънената улица "пръв сред равни": Взаимни престрелки...
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и Гърция след приемането ни в Шенген
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и...
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на парламента Рая Назарян
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на...
Доходите на българите: Близо половината от домакинствата са под линията на бедност
Доходите на българите: Близо половината от домакинствата са под линията на бедност
Най-слабият отбор в света вече ... не е най-слабият
Най-слабият отбор в света вече ... не е най-слабият