Minister Karadimov: Bulgaria's accession to the OECD is a key national priority

Bulgaria's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is a key national priority. Despite the political instability in the country, there is a strong political consensus on the importance of Bulgaria’s membership in the Organisation, continuity in the implementation of this policy and we are working actively and purposefully to achieve this strategic goal. This was stated by the caretaker Minister of Innovation and Growth Rosen Karadimov at a meeting with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Corman at the Organization's headquarters in Paris.

They discussed Bulgaria's progress on the recommendations in the accession process on the topics for which the Ministry of Innovation and Growth is responsible - digital economy and investment.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Corman expressed satisfaction with the achievements of the process and confirmed that Bulgaria is expected to join the Organization in the autumn of 2025.

"Your words are extremely encouraging and stimulate us to work even harder to implement the recommendations. The benefits for Bulgaria of joining OECD are undeniable and the reforms we are making as a result will unlock the potential of the Bulgarian economy, increase economic growth and competitiveness of our economy and bring us international credibility. Bulgaria's membership will also benefit the OECD because it will broaden the scope of your policies and research in South East Europe," Minister Karadimov said.

He stressed that the country's membership in the organisation will increase foreign investment in the country and will contribute to maintaining sustainable economic growth and developing innovations in a number of sectors. Also, joining the OECD would significantly improve Bulgaria's economic standing on the world stage.

"The OECD label is synonymous with stability, reliability and commitment to progressive economic policies. This will not only attract more foreign direct investment, but will also reassure existing investors of Bulgaria's long-term economic vision and stability," the Minister said.

Karadimov focused on the recommendation of the Organisation to strengthen the capacity of the Bulgarian Investment Agency and explained that the Ministry of Innovation and Growth is developing measures that will ensure the development of the Agency and its transformation into a modern structure.

Ministry of Innovation and Growth

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Minister of Innovation and Growth Krasimir Yakimov, the Chair of the National Council of the Bulgarian Development Bank Deliana Ivanova, the Ambassador of Bulgaria to France Radka Balabanova, the Director of the Directorate of Policies and Analyses at the Ministry of Innovation and Growth Mira Yosifova, as well as experts from both sides.

Later today, caretaker Minister Karadimov will present Bulgaria's national position on the progress made on the recommendations made in the framework of the 94th session of the OECD Digital Policy Committee.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News