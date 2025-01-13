Minister of Defence: The first two F-16 aircraft will be in Bulgaria by the end of April

The first two F-16 fighter jets are expected to arrive in Bulgaria by the end of April, while one fully operational aircraft will remain in the United States for training purposes, caretaker Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov said on January 13. The first combat aircraft will be received on January 31 in Greenville. Zapryanov further announced that a total of eight out of the 16 purchased fighter jets are expected to be delivered by the end of the year.

Additionally, two patrol frigates are expected by the end of the year for use in the Black Sea, Zapryanov revealed:

"70% of Bulgaria's exports pass through the Black Sea, meaning that any blockade of the Black Sea would block the economies of Romania, Bulgaria, and a significant portion of Europe. Therefore, we will continue to ensure security in the Black Sea."

On Wednesday, a Bulgarian admiral will take command of the Black Sea mine countermeasures group, the caretaker Defence Minister added, presenting further measures to improve Bulgaria's defence capabilities:

"By the end of the year, we also expect the delivery of the first 'Stryker' combat vehicles, which will be assembled at the Bulgarian enterprise 'Terem Ivaylo' in Veliko Tarnovo. Additionally, we are planning for 155mm artillery systems and unmanned aerial vehicles."

The first IRIS-T division is expected by the end of 2027. Zapryanov noted that the coming years are likely to see continued instability.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News