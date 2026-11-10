Ministry of Health: 11 Killed and 46 Injured in Serious Multivehicle Crash near Zimnitsa

Eleven people have been killed and 46 injured in a serious multi-vehicle pile-up near Zimnitsa, the Ministry of Health officially announced at 11.30am. The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Sliven, Yambol and Burgas. One of those injured in Burgas is in a critical condition and undergoing surgery. The clearance operation at the scene is continuing, and the final death toll will only be known once it has been completed.

According to the latest data, a total of 46 people have been admitted to hospitals in Sliven, Yambol, and Burgas.

Sliven – 27 people: 18 at Dr. Ivan Seliminski General Hospital and 9 at the Military Medical Academy in Sliven.

Yambol – 12 people at St. Pontaleimon Hospital

Burgas – 7 people: 4 at the “Deva Maria” General Hospital and 3 at the “Heart and Brain” General Hospital.

Among those injured in Burgas is a patient in a critical condition who is undergoing surgery, as well as another patient with serious chest injuries.

A total of 86 vehicles were involved in the pile-up near Zimnitsa.

According to emergency response teams, there are no longer any injured people at the scene awaiting transport to hospital.

Hospitals in Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Haskovo and Sofia remain on standby to receive casualties if necessary.

The officially reported death toll currently stands at 11: ten people died at the scene of the accident, while one person died in hospital in Yambol.

The Ministry of Health has warned that the death toll could rise once the clearance operation is complete.

A medical helicopter took off from Sliven but was unable to land because of dense fog. The air ambulance team was transported to the scene in police vehicles and joined the rescue operation. The team remains on operational standby.

“The situation at the scene of the accident remains fluid. Approximately half of the area has been cleared so far. The most challenging stage of the operation is still ahead: cutting up and removing the vehicles, which are piled on top of one another. The final death toll can only be established once the clearance operation has been completed,” the Ministry of Health said.

Sufficient supplies of blood have been secured at all the medical facilities treating the injured. Additional supplies will be provided if necessary.