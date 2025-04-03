БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
More than 60 witnesses interviewed in relation to cases of harmful reactions after receiving botulinum toxin injections

Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation

ботокс
Снимка: The image is illustrative

Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigation following a check into cases involving women whi experienced harmful reactions after receiving botulinum toxin injections, the state prosecution said on April 3

At "Pirogov" emergency hospital, medical assistance was provided to 27 women after receiving botulinum toxin injections, seven of whom were hospitalised.

The investigation concerns events between an undisclosed date in March 2024 and January 18, 2025, in Sofia, where a person practiced the profession of a plastic, reconstructive, and aesthetic surgery doctor without the necessary qualifications. The individual injected a solution containing botulinum toxin into the foreheads of 20 women without the required legal credentials.

On February 3 of this year, Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office initiated an investigation after media reports indicated that several women had sought medical assistance following a cosmetic procedure where botulinum toxin was injected at various locations across Sofia. Testimonies were taken from dozens of individuals, and numerous documents were collected. Sufficient evidence has been gathered to confirm that a crime was committed.

In the course of the pre-trial proceedings, over 60 witnesses will be questioned, a pharmacological expert assessment of the injected solutions will be carried out, forensic medical examinations of five individuals will be conducted, and other actions will be taken to uncover the truth.

Minister of Health, Associate Professor Silvi Kirilov, ordered a comprehensive review and analysis of the regulations concerning aesthetic medicine. The Ministry of the Interior and the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office have also initiated their own investigations into the case.

Source: BTA

Botulinum toxin product on Promotion: The Scandal Goes International – Who is Injecting Unlicensed Botulinum Toxin Products and Where?

