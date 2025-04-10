The poisoned Egyptian vulture is recovering at the Rescue Centre in Stara Zagora

The Egyptian vulture that was transported to the Wildlife Rescue Centre - Green Balkans in Stara Zagora is in a much better condition. This was reported by the organization on Facebook.

The vulture is now back on its feet, but is still undergoing therapy for its toxication.

The Egyptian vulture that was transported to the Green Balkans Wildlife Rescue Centre in Stara Zagora is now in significantly better condition, the organisation announced on Facebook.

The bird is already beginning to stand on its feet, although treatment continues due to the effects of the poisoning.

“We examine the bird once a day. Today will be the first day we offer it food. It was necessary for the vulture to fast for a while to allow the toxins to clear from its system,” the rescue center noted.

Two days ago, the Bulgarian Society for the Protection of Birds reported the discovery of two poisoned Egyptian vultures. One of them—a female fitted with a transmitter—had died. The cause, according to the organization, was the use of toxic bait in the Eastern Rhodopes.