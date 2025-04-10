Environment Ministry backs proposed Criminal Code amendments to address animal cruelty

The Ministry of Environment and Water has expressed support for proposed amendments to the Criminal Code concerning cases of animal cruelty. These changes would allow for harsher maximum penalties and permit the use of special intelligence-gathering tools—currently allowed only in a limited set of cases, including the investigation of serious intentional crimes, taking into account the difficulties in identifying and investigating crimes involving the use of poisons in the wild nature. The statement was published on the Ministry's official website following a recent case involving the poisoning of Egyptian vultures in the Eastern Rhodopes.

The Ministry has classified the incident as severe and has reminded the public that the Egyptian vulture is a protected species under the Biological Diversity Act. Violations leading to the destruction of the species fall under the provisions of the Criminal Code. The Egyptian vulture is also listed in Bulgaria’s Red Data Book of endangered species. An investigation is currently underway into the poisoning of the two birds.

The poisoned Egyptian Vulture is recovering at Wildlife Rescue Centre in Stara Zagora.

The Bulgarian Society for the Protection of Birds reported the case a fw days ago. The female vulture died, while the male was found in critical condition. The surviving bird was transported to the “Green Balkans” Wildlife Rescue Center and is now in a much better condition.