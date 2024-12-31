НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

MRF- New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski: We are tabling a proposal for moratorium on the increase of the electricity prices

We will not allow people and businesses to suffer from oligarchs and their cronies, he added

пеевски кирил петков кики боли казва истината
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:47, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Delyan Peevski, leader of the MRF and the group of "MRF - New Beginning" said in a message to the media on December 31 that they are submitting a proposal for a moratorium on the increase in electricity prices.

"We will not allow people and businesses to suffer from oligarchs and their cronies."

"The arrogance with which Assen Hristov, the owner of Elektrohold, the company that provides the electricity supply in Western Bulgaria, has tried to shift responsibility for the electricity disaster onto everyone else - the state, mayors and environmentalists - is a clear sign that he has a sense of impunity due to the umbrella provided to him by those responsible for controlling the company's operations."

In his words, "the electricity crisis, which left thousands without power for a week, causing significant losses to individuals and businesses and endangering the lives of bedridden patients, has not yet received an adequate response from the energy regulator, (the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission).

"Despite the tension, the energy regulator's chairman Ivan Ivanov announced that he has no intention of withdrawing the planned 9% increase in electricity prices from January 1, 2025, disregarding the possibility of holding the electricity distribution companies accountable for the crisis."

That is why, the "MRF - New Beginning" adds, they are submitting to the National Assembly a proposal for a moratorium on the electricity price increase until a new composition of the EWRC is elected and a full and comprehensive inspection of the activities of private electricity distribution companies is carried out.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

New Year will be welcomed with concerts across Bulgaria
New Year will be welcomed with concerts across Bulgaria
17:50, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 10:12 мин.
 Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
17:43, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Elevated levels of fine particulate matter reported in Sofia
Elevated levels of fine particulate matter reported in Sofia
17:10, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Bulgaria in Schengen: Prime Minister Glavchev will symbolically lift the border barrier at "Kulata" border crossing
Bulgaria in Schengen: Prime Minister Glavchev will symbolically lift the border barrier at "Kulata" border crossing
16:41, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 Three men were found dead in Strandzha
Three men were found dead in Strandzha
16:28, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Welcome to Schengen: Bulgaria and Romania become full members from tonight
Welcome to Schengen: Bulgaria and Romania become full members from tonight
15:31, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Sofia welcomes New Year with a concert and a light show at Battenberg Square - what security measures are in place?
Sofia welcomes New Year with a concert and a light show at Battenberg Square - what security measures are in place?
14:36, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Viewer reported a huge pothole on Hemus motorway
Viewer reported a huge pothole on Hemus motorway
14:08, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
 Two arrested over Sofia's Central Railway Station carriage fire in which four people died
Two arrested over Sofia's Central Railway Station carriage fire in which four people died
13:43, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
 Four people died in a fire in a carriage at Sofia Central Station
Four people died in a fire in a carriage at Sofia Central Station
13:34, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 Five flights diverted from Sofia Airport due to heavy fog
Five flights diverted from Sofia Airport due to heavy fog
13:27, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 Bulgaria's President Radev expressed condolences on the death of Jimmy Carter
Bulgaria's President Radev expressed condolences on the death of Jimmy Carter
21:34, 30.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
More from: Politics
GERB proposes changes to the Religious Denominations Act
GERB proposes changes to the Religious Denominations Act
"Vazrazhdane" submitted a bill to amend the Law on Religious Denominations
"Vazrazhdane" submitted a bill to amend the Law on Religious Denominations
Council of Ministers proposes a special interim budget until the new one is adopted
Council of Ministers proposes a special interim budget until the new one is adopted
GERB – UDF and "Democratic Bulgaria" discussed drafts of coalition agreement
GERB – UDF and "Democratic Bulgaria" discussed drafts of coalition agreement
Caretaker PM Glavchev: The road to the euro area remains open without any obstacles
Caretaker PM Glavchev: The road to the euro area remains open without any obstacles
Delyan Peevski: Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) is leaving the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE)
Delyan Peevski: Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) is leaving the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE)
Топ 24
Най-четени
Четирима души загинаха при пожар във вагон на Централна гара в София
Четирима души загинаха при пожар във вагон на Централна гара в София
Вагонът, в който загинаха четирима, не е изоставен, а действащ, заяви гл. комисар Александър Джартов
Вагонът, в който загинаха четирима, не е изоставен, а действащ,...
Спортната 2024 година - обзор на най-значимите събития
Спортната 2024 година - обзор на най-значимите събития
Арестуваха двама за пожара във вагон на Централна гара
Арестуваха двама за пожара във вагон на Централна гара
Столицата посреща 2025 година с лазерно шоу на площад "Батенберг"
Столицата посреща 2025 година с лазерно шоу на площад...
Карлос Насар и Боряна Калейн в предаването "България от край до край"
Карлос Насар и Боряна Калейн в предаването "България от край...
Все още не е започнала реставрация на Паметника на Съветската армия
Все още не е започнала реставрация на Паметника на Съветската армия
Надежда за малките пациенти: Най-честите онкозаболявания при деца са лечими
Надежда за малките пациенти: Най-честите онкозаболявания при деца...
Трима мъже са били открити мъртви в Странджа
Трима мъже са били открити мъртви в Странджа
Капитанът на българскиия национален отбор по мини футбол Тодор Малинов бе номиниран за най-добър вратар в Европа
Капитанът на българскиия национален отбор по мини футбол Тодор Малинов бе номиниран за най-добър вратар в Европа
През декември Столичният инспекторат е съставил 56 акта на обекти, източници на замърсяване
През декември Столичният инспекторат е съставил 56 акта на обекти, източници на замърсяване