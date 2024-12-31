MRF- New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski: We are tabling a proposal for moratorium on the increase of the electricity prices

Delyan Peevski, leader of the MRF and the group of "MRF - New Beginning" said in a message to the media on December 31 that they are submitting a proposal for a moratorium on the increase in electricity prices.

"We will not allow people and businesses to suffer from oligarchs and their cronies."

"The arrogance with which Assen Hristov, the owner of Elektrohold, the company that provides the electricity supply in Western Bulgaria, has tried to shift responsibility for the electricity disaster onto everyone else - the state, mayors and environmentalists - is a clear sign that he has a sense of impunity due to the umbrella provided to him by those responsible for controlling the company's operations."

In his words, "the electricity crisis, which left thousands without power for a week, causing significant losses to individuals and businesses and endangering the lives of bedridden patients, has not yet received an adequate response from the energy regulator, (the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission).

"Despite the tension, the energy regulator's chairman Ivan Ivanov announced that he has no intention of withdrawing the planned 9% increase in electricity prices from January 1, 2025, disregarding the possibility of holding the electricity distribution companies accountable for the crisis."

That is why, the "MRF - New Beginning" adds, they are submitting to the National Assembly a proposal for a moratorium on the electricity price increase until a new composition of the EWRC is elected and a full and comprehensive inspection of the activities of private electricity distribution companies is carried out.

