NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visits 'Novo Selo' training area

живо генералният секретар нато марк рюте учебния полигон ново село
Снимка: BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:43, 19.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Слушай новините днес

NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, is visiting Bulgaria on December 19. At the training ground 'Novo Selo' he got acquainted with the activities of the Multinational Battle Group with Italy as the host country.

Mark Rutte, caretaker Minister of Defence Atanas Zapryanov and caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivan Kondov gave statements to the media.

"I am impressed - first of all by your professionalism and your dedication in protecting Bulgaria and this part of the world, as well as in protecting the Alliance. Italy is a big part of this group, but there are people from Albania, Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia, Greece - all of you working together. This collaboration across nations represents NATO's strength," Rutte said, adding his gratitude to the servicemen and women fulfilling their duties while their families are home for the Christmas holidays.

"Men and women in uniform - you are an example for our societies."

I am also coming here for the first time and I am extremely impressed by what has been built with joint efforts, said caretaker Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov. In his words, the presence of Mark Rutte sends a clear signal:

"For encouragement and support to allied troops stationed in Bulgaria, but also for Bulgaria as a reliable ally of the Alliance. I would like to express appreciation for the efforts all the servicemen, the battle group and the countries they represent."

Caretaker Defense Minister Zapryanov noted the essential role of collective defense for Bulgaria.

"Bulgaria cannot protect its territory solely with its own forces and that is why it is a member of NATO and relies on and contributes to collective defence. To do so effectively, we must have modern, well-equipped armed forces, well staffed, with personnel."

