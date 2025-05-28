One of Bulgaria’s Most Picturesque Beaches – Silistar – Remains Freely Accessible

Silistar Beach, one of the most scenic spots along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast and located within the Strandzha Nature Park, will remain freely accessible to the public.

Following intensive discussions between Tsarevo Municipality Mayor, Marin Kirov, and a representative of the company that owns private land through which access to the beach is made, it has been agreed that no barriers or entry fees will be imposed.

"The municipality initiated a plan to build an alternative access road, but that would require time and significant financial resources. Constructing a new road would certainly involve tree removal, the use of heavy machinery, and substantial municipal investment. The current moment is not suitable for allocating such funds, and the coordination procedures involved are delicate," said Mayor Kirov. "That’s why I held several conversations with the property owner’s representative, and we have reached an agreement to allow free access through their land using the existing road. They recognise the significance of the issue and have shown understanding. We will monitor the situation closely," the Mayor added.

As a result, Silistar Beach—situated between the villages of Rezovo and Sinemorets and developed by the concessionaire as an eco-beach and popular summer destination—will remain completely open to the public and with free-of-charge access.

Additionally, a special pathway for people with disabilities is set to be installed on-site.