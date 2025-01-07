One person killed after a serious accident in Razgrad region

A 27-year-old driver caused a serious accident involving a van and a car near the turnoff for the "Beli Lom" dam on January 7. One person has died, and two others were injured and taken to the hospital in Razgrad.

According to police information, the accident occurred due to the fault of the young driver, who entered the oncoming lane and collided with an approaching car. The 60-year-old driver of the car died at the scene.

Initial reports suggested that the driver did not have a valid driver's license. However, it was later confirmed that he had a license, but it was issued in Germany.

