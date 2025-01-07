НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

One person killed after a serious accident in Razgrad region

годишен пиян шофьор без книжка удари патрулка гонка русе
Снимка: Архив/БГНЕС
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:33, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

A 27-year-old driver caused a serious accident involving a van and a car near the turnoff for the "Beli Lom" dam on January 7. One person has died, and two others were injured and taken to the hospital in Razgrad.

According to police information, the accident occurred due to the fault of the young driver, who entered the oncoming lane and collided with an approaching car. The 60-year-old driver of the car died at the scene.

Initial reports suggested that the driver did not have a valid driver's license. However, it was later confirmed that he had a license, but it was issued in Germany.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Police officer arrested while receiving bribe
Police officer arrested while receiving bribe
16:12, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
 "We Continue the Change" submitted a bill for changes in the Electoral Code
"We Continue the Change" submitted a bill for changes in the Electoral Code
15:24, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 The Budget and Legal Affairs Committees in Parliament start their work
The Budget and Legal Affairs Committees in Parliament start their work
15:00, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Ivanovden - the Day of Saint John the Baptist, name day observed by nearly 330,000 Bulgarians
Ivanovden - the Day of Saint John the Baptist, name day observed by nearly 330,000 Bulgarians
13:17, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 Economists predict a rise in inflation in Bulgaria
Economists predict a rise in inflation in Bulgaria
22:23, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
 Ministry of Interior: The migrants found dead in Strandzha died from exhaustion
Ministry of Interior: The migrants found dead in Strandzha died from exhaustion
21:49, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
 Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
20:40, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
 Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
19:37, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
 Politicians and businesses are calling for the return of reduced VAT rates for bread and restaurants
Politicians and businesses are calling for the return of reduced VAT rates for bread and restaurants
19:07, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.
 Flu season expected to peak at the end of January, said Prof. Iva Hristova
Flu season expected to peak at the end of January, said Prof. Iva Hristova
18:07, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
 President Rumen Radev on the forthcoming handing over of the first government-forming mandate: Political parties should stop playing with the fate of the people
President Rumen Radev on the forthcoming handing over of the first government-forming mandate: Political parties should stop playing with the fate of the people
16:46, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues
3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues
16:12, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Police officer arrested while receiving bribe
Police officer arrested while receiving bribe
Ivanovden - the Day of Saint John the Baptist, name day observed by nearly 330,000 Bulgarians
Ivanovden - the Day of Saint John the Baptist, name day observed by nearly 330,000 Bulgarians
Economists predict a rise in inflation in Bulgaria
Economists predict a rise in inflation in Bulgaria
Ministry of Interior: The migrants found dead in Strandzha died from exhaustion
Ministry of Interior: The migrants found dead in Strandzha died from exhaustion
Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
Bulgaria marks 177 years since the birth of national hero Hristo Botev
Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
Bulgarians celebrate Epiphany! Hundreds of men dive in rivers and lakes to retrieve the cross cast by a priest (PHOTOS)
Топ 24
Най-четени
Ефективна присъда за Жечко Кюркчиев за тежката катастрофа с жертва в Шумен
Ефективна присъда за Жечко Кюркчиев за тежката катастрофа с жертва...
МВР: Намерените в Странджа мигранти са починали от преумора
МВР: Намерените в Странджа мигранти са починали от преумора
Полицейски служител е арестуван при получаване на подкуп
Полицейски служител е арестуван при получаване на подкуп
Скок на инфлацията предвиждат икономисти, какви са причините?
Скок на инфлацията предвиждат икономисти, какви са причините?
Шенгенски казуси - могат ли деца да излязат сами зад граница?
Шенгенски казуси - могат ли деца да излязат сами зад граница?
След края на преговорите - мълчание. Вървим ли към поредни избори?
След края на преговорите - мълчание. Вървим ли към поредни избори?
Премиерът на Канада Джъстин Трюдо се оттегля от поста
Премиерът на Канада Джъстин Трюдо се оттегля от поста
Отхвърлиха искането на Тръмп за отлагане на присъдата му
Отхвърлиха искането на Тръмп за отлагане на присъдата му
Благородна Здравкова е новият заместник-кмет по култура в Столичната община
Благородна Здравкова е новият заместник-кмет по култура в...
Алаба се завръща в групата на Реал Мадрид за първи път от година
Алаба се завръща в групата на Реал Мадрид за първи път от година
Национал по хандбал сменя клуба в Германия
Национал по хандбал сменя клуба в Германия