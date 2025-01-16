Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister

The Members of Parliament on January 16 elected Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister.

A total of 239 MPs voted, with 125 in favour, 114 against, and 0 abstentions.

The MPs also approved the structure of the Council of Ministers.

Once again, 239 MPs participated in the vote, with 125 supporting the line-up of the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet, 114 voting against, and 0 abstaining.

The line-up of the cabinet was supported with the same voting result of 125 votes in favour.

The cabinet received support from GERB-UDF, "BSP - United Left", "There Is Such a People", and "Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms - MRF" as previously announced.

The new ministers took their oaths of office.

The national anthems of the Republic of Bulgaria and the European Union were played.

The composition of the cabinet is as followws:

Prime Minister: Rosen Zhelyazkov (GERB-UDF)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth: Tomislav Donchev (GERB-UDF)

Deputy Prime Minister: Atanas Zafirov (BSP-United Left)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications: Grozdan Karadzhov (There is Such a People - TISP)

Minister of Finance: Temenuzhka Petkova (GERB-UDF)

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Georg Georgiev (GERB-UDF)

Minister of Interior: Daniel Mitov (GERB-UDF)

Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: Ivan Ivanov (BSP-United Left)

Minister of Labour and Social Policy: Borislav Gutsanov (BSP-United Left)

Minister of Justice: Georgi Georgiev (GERB-UDF)

Minister of Defence: Atanas Zapryanov (GERB-UDF)

Minister of Education and Science: Krasimir Valchev (GERB-UDF)

Minister of Health: Silvi Kirilov (TISP)

Minister of Culture: Marian Bachev (TISP)

Minister of Agriculture: Georgi Tahov (GERB)

Minister of Environment and Water: Manol Genov (BSP-United Left)

Minister of Economy and Industry: Petar Dilov (TISP)

Minister of Energy: Zhecho Stankov (GERB-UDF)

Minister of Electronic Governance: Valentin Mundrov (GERB-UDF)

Minister of Tourism: Miroslav Borshosh (GERB-UDF)

Minister of Youth and Sports: Ivan Peshev (BSP-United Left)

