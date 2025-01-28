Parliament Speaker: A second nuclear power plant should be considered if Bulgaria has the potential to build it

The development of nuclear energy is among the priorities of the new government, the Speaker of Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova, said during her visit to the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant.

According to her, the projects for a second nuclear power plant or the 7th and 8th reactors at Kozloduy are crucial for the energy security and stability of the national electricity system.

Nataliya Kiselova added that Bulgaria should remain among the countries with modern and safe nuclear capacities.

