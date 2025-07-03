БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Parliament Terminates Kiril Petkov's Mandate as MP from WCC-DB

The National Assembly on July 3 terminated the powers of Kiril Petkov as a Member of Parliament from the We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) coalition, elected from the 23rd Multi-Mandate Constituency – Sofia. The decision was supported by 197 MPs, with 8 abstentions, on July 3.

On Monday, June 30, the former co-chairman of WCC submitted his resignation to the National Assembly. This development followed a scandal involving municipal mayors and councilors in Sofia who left the party amid accusations against the leadership of exerting pressure to award public procurement contracts to specific companies, the subsequent arrest of Deputy Mayor Nikola Barbutov, and the release of an audio recording of a conversation between Barbutov and Georgi Todorov, mayor of the Lyulin borough.

    As a result, Asen Vasilev remains the sole leader of WCC. A new party leadership is expected to be elected in September.

