Kiril Petkov Submits Resignation as Member of Parliament

Kiril Petkov has officially submitted his resignation as a Member of Parliament to the registry of the National Assembly, parliament sources confirmed to BNT (Bulgarian National Television) on June 30.

The move comes after Petkov announced on Wednesday his intention to step down both as an MP and as co-chair of the political party "We Continue the Change" (part of the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition, which has the second largest number of MPs in the National Assembly). His resignation follows a political scandal involving several mayors and municipal councilors who left the party, alleging pressure from the leadership to award public procurement contracts to specific companies.

Earlier, Petkov wrote on Facebook that he was resigning with a sense of calm, believing he was doing the right thing.