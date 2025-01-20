A divine liturgy and a procession, led by His Holiness Metropolitan Daniil of Sofia and Patriarch of Bulgaria, were held today to honour the memory of Saint Euthymius of Tarnovo, the last patriarch of the Second Bulgarian Kingdom.

"Today, we celebrate the memory of one of the greatest fathers to have shone forth from the Bulgarian people – Saint Patriarch Euthymius, father of our nation during one of the most difficult and tragic periods in our nation's history. In the hymns of the evening Vespers for this feast, it is said that the Lord allowed him to witness terrible events, to witness the devastation of the state, of the royal city of Tarnovo, the destruction of the holy sites, the killing of so many from the ruling aristocracy, the desecration of the people," Patriarch Daniil said in his sermon after serving the Divine Liturgy at the "Saint Sedmochislenitsi" Church in Sofia.

Photos by BTA

"At the order for the execution of Patriarch Euthymius, as he was beheaded, the executioner's hands became paralyzed, and the sword fell," His Holiness said. "Saint Euthymius devoted his entire life, both in peaceful times and during the siege of Tarnovo, and after its destruction, he constantly dedicated his life and soul for the people entrusted to him," Patriarch Daniil emphasized.

In his homily in the church, His Holiness called on the congregation to listen to this fatherly counsel, this great fatherly prayer, and the testament of Saint Euthymius, as we also live in a very troubled time—of divisions, internal conflicts—not only in our country but in the Balkan countries as well.

"We are not united. Rather, the people are preoccupied with Mammon—the god of money, material comfort, and pleasures—but it is impossible to serve two masters, and it is impossible for there to be any positive change while listening to that voice which drags us towards passions and sins. It is impossible for anything good to await us—both personally and socially, on the state level—if we do not turn back, if we do not realize that it cannot be well with us if we are not with God. We must let go of our bad habits, our bad practices, our unbelief, our pursuit of material gains and values, and begin to raise our children in faith," His Holiness called out in the "Saint Sedmochislenitsi" Church.

Afterward, as part of the tradition, the procession began from the prominent church and continued to the monument of Saint Patriarch Euthymius, where wreaths and flowers were laid.

"May Saint Patriarch Euthymius of Tarnovo enlighten our minds so that we may walk in the law of the Lord," His Holiness prayed at the monument. "You, who stand before the throne of God's glory, pray to Him who sits on it, Christ God, to preserve our pious people, the Church, and our country, your ancient city that shone with glory, and this God-saving city, and every city, and the Orthodox churches. Ask forgiveness for our sins, healing for our soul and bodily ailments, be an intercessor for all those wronged, a comforter for the grieving, and for those suffering—bring them swift deliverance," Patriarch Daniil said at the monument to St. Patriarch Euthymius.

Saint Euthymius, Patriarch of Tarnovo, was born in 1327 into a noble family from the old Bulgarian capital, Veliko Tarnovo. As a young man, he joined the monastic brotherhood at the Kilifarevo Monastery, led by Theodosius of Tarnovo. At that time, the monastery was a renowned literary center with great importance for medieval Bulgaria and other Slavic nations. Alongside Euthymius, prominent theologians, literati, and historians studied there.

The young Euthymius later spent a long time studying in Byzantium but, disappointed, returned to his homeland and secluded himself in a cave near Veliko Tarnovo. There, he built the Church of the Holy Trinity. Around it, his disciples gathered and established a monastery. In this monastery, Euthymius undertook the important task of improving the Bulgarian orthography based on the language of the first teachers—Saints Cyril and Methodius. He carried out a linguistic reform, establishing a literary language consciously distinct from the spoken language, through which "the art of weaving words" reached perfection.

Patriarch Euthymius of Tarnovo is also regarded as one of the most distinguished medieval Bulgarian translators. After his election as patriarch in 1375, Euthymius continued his literary work. He translated liturgies, wrote hagiographies of Bulgarian saints, zealously protected Orthodox heritage from heretical threats, and cared for the poor and suffering. He also reformed the Bulgarian liturgical books, making them more comprehensible and accessible to the believers.

When Veliko Tarnovo fell under Ottoman control in 1393, Patriarch Euthymius remained as the last defender of the Bulgarian Orthodox faith and state. For his bravery, he was sentenced to death, but a miracle occurred: when the Turkish executioner raised his hand to strike, his hand became paralyzed, and the sword fell to the ground. The last Bulgarian patriarch was exiled and died around 1402.

Saint Patriarch Euthymius of Tarnovo was canonized by the Bulgarian Orthodox Church in the 15th century, and since then, his feast has been included in the Church's liturgical calendar. His memory is honoured by other Orthodox Churches on January 20th. In Bulgaria, the feast is particularly solemnly celebrated at the Holy Trinity Monastery near Veliko Tarnovo, where the saint worked with his disciples.

Source: BTA

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News