БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Започва делото за смъртта на Сияна, баща ѝ е категоричен,...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
ЕС дава финално "да" на България за влизане в...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Archaeological Excavations Begin at the Medieval City of Rusokastro

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
EN
Запази
започват археологическите проучвания средновековния град русокастро

Archaeological excavations have begun at the medieval city of Rusokastro. The dig is organised once again this year by the Regional Historical Museum in Burgas.

This archaeological season will focus on a comprehensive study of the western fortress wall of the medieval city. The wall stretches 300 metres in length, of which approximately 200 metres and five towers have already been explored. Once the wall is fully uncovered, plans call for the design of conservation and restoration activities, as well as for the development of the site for public display.

In 2025, funding has been secured from several sources: BGN 50,000 from the Municipality of Kameno, BGN 63,000 from the Ministry of Culture, and BGN 100,000 from the Council of Ministers. Rusokastro has been designated a priority archaeological site due to its importance for national tourism.

Volunteers will also assist archaeologists in the coming hot summer months, helping to uncover the largest known medieval Bulgarian city in southern Bulgaria.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество фентанил
1
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Руски министър се самоуби, часове след като беше уволнен от Путин
3
Руски министър се самоуби, часове след като беше уволнен от Путин
Тъжен край за Григор Димитров след най-силния му мач на Уимбълдън
4
Тъжен край за Григор Димитров след най-силния му мач на Уимбълдън
Продължава делото срещу актьора Димо Алексиев, съдът заседава утре
5
Продължава делото срещу актьора Димо Алексиев, съдът заседава утре
39-годишен рани с нож полицай в Харманли при опит да бъде задържан
6
39-годишен рани с нож полицай в Харманли при опит да бъде задържан

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и цялото ни общество
2
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и...
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
3
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
4
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
5
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
Присъда за рапъра Шон "Диди" Комбс
6
Присъда за рапъра Шон "Диди" Комбс

More from: Culture

Exhibition 'On the Waves of the Black Sea through the Ages' Opens at UNESCO HQ in Paris (see pics)
Exhibition 'On the Waves of the Black Sea through the Ages' Opens at UNESCO HQ in Paris (see pics)
Underwater Archaeology and Cultural Riches of Bulgaria in the Focus of UNESCO Session Underwater Archaeology and Cultural Riches of Bulgaria in the Focus of UNESCO Session
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
"Bathed in Light" – Floating Musical Fountain in Pomorie Welcomes Visitors (see pics) "Bathed in Light" – Floating Musical Fountain in Pomorie Welcomes Visitors (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Amulet Likely Depicting a Crocodile Discovered Near Svishtov Amulet Likely Depicting a Crocodile Discovered Near Svishtov
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
'A to Jazz' Festival Brings a Vibrant Musical Tapestry to Sofia Once Again 'A to Jazz' Festival Brings a Vibrant Musical Tapestry to Sofia Once Again
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Italian Star Alessandro Quarta Arrives for OPERA OPEN ’25 in Plovdiv Italian Star Alessandro Quarta Arrives for OPERA OPEN ’25 in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 07:07 мин.

Водещи новини

ЕС дава финално "да" на България за влизане в еврозоната
ЕС дава финално "да" на България за влизане в еврозоната
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Започва делото за смъртта на Сияна, баща ѝ е категоричен, че шофьорът на тира няма да се признае за виновен Започва делото за смъртта на Сияна, баща ѝ е категоричен, че шофьорът на тира няма да се признае за виновен
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
От днес НЗОК заплаща два антибиотика за домашно лечение на деца От днес НЗОК заплаща два антибиотика за домашно лечение на деца
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Бенямин Нетаняху номинира Доналд Тръмп за Нобелова награда за мир Бенямин Нетаняху номинира Доналд Тръмп за Нобелова награда за мир
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Стефан Бакалов: Фентанилът е 70 пъти по-мощен от хероина
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Продължава гасенето на пожара в село Палатово
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Държавна визита с пищност: Великобритания посреща Еманюел Макрон
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
По света
Мариан Бачев за сесията на ЮНЕСКО: Щеше да излезе 3 или 4 пъти...
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Политика
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ