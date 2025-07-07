Archaeological Excavations Begin at the Medieval City of Rusokastro

Archaeological excavations have begun at the medieval city of Rusokastro. The dig is organised once again this year by the Regional Historical Museum in Burgas.

This archaeological season will focus on a comprehensive study of the western fortress wall of the medieval city. The wall stretches 300 metres in length, of which approximately 200 metres and five towers have already been explored. Once the wall is fully uncovered, plans call for the design of conservation and restoration activities, as well as for the development of the site for public display.

In 2025, funding has been secured from several sources: BGN 50,000 from the Municipality of Kameno, BGN 63,000 from the Ministry of Culture, and BGN 100,000 from the Council of Ministers. Rusokastro has been designated a priority archaeological site due to its importance for national tourism.

Volunteers will also assist archaeologists in the coming hot summer months, helping to uncover the largest known medieval Bulgarian city in southern Bulgaria.