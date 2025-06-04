БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Тръмп и Путин са разговаряли по телефона
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Премиерът Желязков в "По света и у нас":...
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
Шофьорът, убил 12-годишната Сияна в катастрофа, иска...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Депутатите стигнаха до бой в парламента
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Публикуваха верните отговори от външното оценяване на...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Депутатите отхвърлиха ветото на президента Радев върху...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Премиерът Росен Желязков: Нашите задачи са да направим...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Исторически ден за България: В очакване на оценката от ЕК...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Another Step Forward on Bulgaria’s Path to the Euro

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
EN
Запази
Росен Желязков
Снимка: BGNES

“A remarkable day. Another step forward on Bulgaria’s path to the euro,” wrote Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on X following the publication of the positive reports from the European Commission and the European Central Bank regarding Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro.

“The positive assessments from the European Commission and the ECB confirm our progress — but the work continues,” the Prime Minister stated. “This is the result of years of reforms, commitment, and alignment with our European partners,” he added.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
1
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство по БНТ
2
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство по БНТ
Депутатите стигнаха до бой в парламента
3
Депутатите стигнаха до бой в парламента
Протестът в София срещу въвеждането на еврото в СНИМКИ
4
Протестът в София срещу въвеждането на еврото в СНИМКИ
Исторически ден за България: В очакване на оценката от ЕК и ЕЦБ
5
Исторически ден за България: В очакване на оценката от ЕК и ЕЦБ
Кирил Петков: Браво, че отиваме в еврозоната, не е браво, че Русе - Бяла струва 3 милиарда
6
Кирил Петков: Браво, че отиваме в еврозоната, не е браво, че Русе -...

Най-четени

Едно дете остана без подарък за 1 юни: "Трудно е, но не само на мен, има много родители като мен"
1
Едно дете остана без подарък за 1 юни: "Трудно е, но не само...
Без коментар: По съвет на адвокати Гайтанджиева отказа да говори за разследването на Грозев
2
Без коментар: По съвет на адвокати Гайтанджиева отказа да говори за...
Христо Грозев пред БНТ: Българска журналистка е участвала в дезинформационни кампании на ГРУ
3
Христо Грозев пред БНТ: Българска журналистка е участвала в...
Протест в защита на българския лев се проведе в центъра на София
4
Протест в защита на българския лев се проведе в центъра на София
Азербайджан е новият световен шампион по минифутбол
5
Азербайджан е новият световен шампион по минифутбол
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
6
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България

More from: Politics

Reactions and Comments in Bulgaria's Parliament Following the News of the Positive Convergence Euro Reports (OVERVIEW)
Reactions and Comments in Bulgaria's Parliament Following the News of the Positive Convergence Euro Reports (OVERVIEW)
PM Zhelyazkov: Today, the European Commission and the European Central Bank Unequivocally Stated that Bulgaria Meets the Criteria for Joining the Euro Area PM Zhelyazkov: Today, the European Commission and the European Central Bank Unequivocally Stated that Bulgaria Meets the Criteria for Joining the Euro Area
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
Government Establishes Coordination and Oversight Mechanism for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Government Establishes Coordination and Oversight Mechanism for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Parliament Rejected President Radev’s Veto on Amendments to Renewable Energy Act Parliament Rejected President Radev’s Veto on Amendments to Renewable Energy Act
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Our Task is to Ensure that the Process of Introducing the Euro is Smooth PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Our Task is to Ensure that the Process of Introducing the Euro is Smooth
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
"No Plan B": Lawmakers Unite Around Bulgaria’s Position on North Macedonia’s EU Integration "No Plan B": Lawmakers Unite Around Bulgaria’s Position on North Macedonia’s EU Integration
Чете се за: 06:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Премиерът Желязков в "По света и у нас": Държавата ще осигури плавно и сигурно преминаване към еврото
Премиерът Желязков в "По света и у нас": Държавата ще...
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
У нас
България е готова за еврото от 1 януари 2026 г. (ОБЗОР) България е готова за еврото от 1 януари 2026 г. (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
По света
Срещу катастрофите: Масови проверки на камиони и автобуси на АМ "Тракия" край Пловдив Срещу катастрофите: Масови проверки на камиони и автобуси на АМ "Тракия" край Пловдив
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Тръмп и Путин са разговаряли по телефона Тръмп и Путин са разговаряли по телефона
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
По света
България и еврото: Политическите коментари след положителните...
Чете се за: 08:45 мин.
У нас
Какво предстои след положителната оценка от конвергентните доклади...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
В защита на лева: Протест съпроводи обявяването на докладите за...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
България и еврото
ГДБОП разкри случай на изнудване на бизнесмен
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ