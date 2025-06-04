PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Another Step Forward on Bulgaria’s Path to the Euro

“A remarkable day. Another step forward on Bulgaria’s path to the euro,” wrote Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on X following the publication of the positive reports from the European Commission and the European Central Bank regarding Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro.

“The positive assessments from the European Commission and the ECB confirm our progress — but the work continues,” the Prime Minister stated. “This is the result of years of reforms, commitment, and alignment with our European partners,” he added.