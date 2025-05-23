PM Rosen Zhelyazkov Met With the Grand Chancellor of the Sovereign Order of Malta, Riccardo Paternò di Montecupo

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov met in Rome with the Grand Chancellor of the Sovereign Order of Malta, Riccardo Paternò di Montecupo.

Bulgaria appreciates the noble and humanitarian activities of the Order, which align with our shared values of promoting peace and universal human rights, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov noted.

He pointed out that the Order’s ongoing efforts to support human life and dignity—particularly among the vulnerable, people with disabilities, children, the elderly, and all those in need around the world—deserve high appreciation and recognition.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed confidence that Bulgaria will continue to develop its cooperation with the Sovereign Order of Malta in the future.

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and the Order.

The strengthening of bilateral relations has been supported by signed agreements in the fields of healthcare and postal services.