БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Публикуваха верните отговори от втората задължителна матура
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Голямата размяна: Русия и Украйна освободиха почти 800...
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
Киселова за сезирането на КС от президента заради...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Тръмп иска да наложи 50% мито върху вноса от ЕС
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Президентът Радев сезира КС заради решението на Киселова...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Избраха Росен Карадимов за председател на КЗК
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Втората матура: Изтеглиха вариант № 2
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Rosen Zhelyazkov Met With the Grand Chancellor of the Sovereign Order of Malta, Riccardo Paternò di Montecupo

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
EN
Запази
премиерът желязков срещна великия канцлер малтийския орден рикардо патерно монтекупо

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov met in Rome with the Grand Chancellor of the Sovereign Order of Malta, Riccardo Paternò di Montecupo.

Bulgaria appreciates the noble and humanitarian activities of the Order, which align with our shared values of promoting peace and universal human rights, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov noted.

He pointed out that the Order’s ongoing efforts to support human life and dignity—particularly among the vulnerable, people with disabilities, children, the elderly, and all those in need around the world—deserve high appreciation and recognition.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed confidence that Bulgaria will continue to develop its cooperation with the Sovereign Order of Malta in the future.

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and the Order.

The strengthening of bilateral relations has been supported by signed agreements in the fields of healthcare and postal services.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
1
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
2
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Жълт и оранжев код за интензивни валежи и гръмотевични бури на 24 май
3
Жълт и оранжев код за интензивни валежи и гръмотевични бури на 24 май
В Русе посрещнаха велосипедист, който от 35 години живее с присадено сърце
4
В Русе посрещнаха велосипедист, който от 35 години живее с...
Втората матура: Изтеглиха вариант № 2
5
Втората матура: Изтеглиха вариант № 2
Църквата срещу нестинарството: Патриарх Даниил обяви обичая за езически
6
Църквата срещу нестинарството: Патриарх Даниил обяви обичая за...

Най-четени

Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за безпроблемното провеждане на матурите
1
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за...
Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман "Преди ме е нямало"
2
Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман...
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
3
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски транспорт
4
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски...
На фокус: Руска религиозна мрежа за информационно влияние действа у нас
5
На фокус: Руска религиозна мрежа за информационно влияние действа у...
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от позициите си
6
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от...

More from: Bulgaria

Journalist Assen Grigorov Passed Away
Journalist Assen Grigorov Passed Away
Overdevelopment in Sofia Under Scrutiny: New Chief Architect to Review Hundreds of Projects for Legal Violations Overdevelopment in Sofia Under Scrutiny: New Chief Architect to Review Hundreds of Projects for Legal Violations
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Dangerous Storms with Hail Hit the Stara Planina and Pre-Balkan Regions Dangerous Storms with Hail Hit the Stara Planina and Pre-Balkan Regions
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
The Foreign Ministers of Bulgaria and Egypt Discussed the Establishment of a Joint Economic Council. The Foreign Ministers of Bulgaria and Egypt Discussed the Establishment of a Joint Economic Council.
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Nessebar's South Beach Awarded "Blue Flag" for Eighth Consecutive Year Nessebar's South Beach Awarded "Blue Flag" for Eighth Consecutive Year
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Hail Suppression Agency Is in Full Readiness Due to Anticipated Severe Rainfall Conditions Hail Suppression Agency Is in Full Readiness Due to Anticipated Severe Rainfall Conditions
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Киселова за сезирането на КС от президента заради референдума: Според мен съдът ще допусне частично искането
Киселова за сезирането на КС от президента заради референдума:...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Опасни бури с градушки удариха района на Стара планина и Предбалкана Опасни бури с градушки удариха района на Стара планина и Предбалкана
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Голямата размяна: Русия и Украйна освободиха почти 800 военнопленници Голямата размяна: Русия и Украйна освободиха почти 800 военнопленници
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
По света
Публикуваха верните отговори от втората задължителна матура Публикуваха верните отговори от втората задължителна матура
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
Презастрояването в София на прицел: Новият главен архитект ще...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Десетки нападения от "локали" отчитат от полицията в София
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Без синя и зелена зона в София през трите почивни дни
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Просветното министерство предлага забрана за телефоните в училище
Чете се за: 09:40 мин.
Образование
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ