PM: The Bulgarian state is doing everything necessary for the released sailors from 'Galaxy Leader'

"Everything that needs to be done by the Bulgarian state will be done," said Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov in response to the news of the release of the crew of the Galaxy Leader and the two Bulgarian sailors.

Crew of 'Galaxy Leader' ship released, Including two Bulgarian nationals

Zhelyazkov confirmed that the government plane is en route to Oman and will bring back sailors Lyubomir Chanev and Danail Veselinov this evening.

The Prime Minister had a conversation with the President of the European Council in Strasbourg.

"We discussed the upcoming European Council next month, which will focus on topics related to pan-European defense policy, as well as the regular council in March, dedicated to issues of competitiveness. We also discussed important matters concerning the Union’s agenda and enlargement. We reaffirmed our position on the Western Balkans that we stand by the principle of own merits".

