Pomorie Municipality Enforces Ban on E-Scooters and Bicycles in Pedestrian Zones

To ensure the safety and smooth movement of people in central pedestrian areas, the Municipality of the coastal town of Pomorie reinforced its ban on the use of electric vehicles and bicycles on on the pavement areas. Although the ordinance has been in effect since 2023 and signs have been installed in several locations around the town centre, it continues to be widely ignored. Electric scooters, mopeds, and bicycles are being ridden by individuals of all ages, in violation of Bulgaria’s Road Traffic Act.

Mayor Ivan Alexiev stated: “My goal is to minimise the risk of incidents for both pedestrians in the centre and drivers of various types of vehicles. I do not consider it acceptable for young children to operate scooters and mopeds capable of reaching dangerously high speeds. Cyclists are also not allowed in pedestrian zones. Compliance and prevention are only possible if we remain uncompromising and significantly increase checks and control in these areas.”

When violations are identified, vehicles operated by individuals under 18 will be confiscated and returned only in the presence of a parent. Fines will range from 20 to 50 BGN.