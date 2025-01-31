НОВИНИ
Presidency on the Bulgarians investigated for espionage in the UK: Allegations of links to the "highest echelons" of power are absurd

от БНТ
17:51, 31.01.2025
Claims made by Bulgarian citizens under investigation for espionage in the United Kingdom about their connections with the "highest echelons" of power in Bulgaria, which they themselves boasted about in their communications, are unfounded and as absurd as the manipulative misuse of these claims. This is stated in a message from the press office of the Head of State, sent to the media on January 31.

The press office further clarifies that the statement is in response to questions regarding an article in The Independent, which highlighted an exchange of remarks between the prosecution and the accused in the espionage case.

It is also worth reminding that the competent Bulgarian security services, which work in close cooperation with their British counterparts on the case, only a month ago announced in response to inquiries from the media and a Member of Parliament that they do not have any information confirming alleged links of those investigated for espionage in the UK with Bulgarian politicians, the message from the President's press office further states.

BNT recalls that the Bulgarian citizens Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanchev have been accused of belonging to a complex espionage network led by a Russian agent under the name Yan Marsalek, which planned six operations from the UK.

Together with Orlin Rusev and Biser Dzhambazov, who have admitted their involvement in the conspiracy, Ivanova, Gaberova, and Ivanchev are accused of surveilling journalists and planning a sham protest in front of the Kazakhstan embassy in London.

Ivanova, Gaberova, and Ivanchev are accused of acting on the instructions of Rusev, who in turn received orders from Marsalek – an Austrian citizen who used the false name Rupert Titz and worked as the chief operations officer at the bankrupt electronic payments company "Wirecard."

Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, allocated the portfolios of his deputies
 Minister of Finance: Bulgaria will ask for convergence report on its readiness for the Eurozone as soon as possible
 Nine-year-old child died at school in Veliko Tarnovo
 Taxi drivers stage a protest in front of Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport (photos)
 Police remind public to be cautious about phone scammers
 Varna Airport launches new direct flights this year, uncluding to Abu Dhabi
 Three women died in a serious car accident in Silistra
 Doctors saved the life of a woman, who was at risk following Botox injections
 Sliven declares flu epidemic, students will study online
 President Rumen Radev: The war in Ukraine has no military solution – diplomacy should prevail
 Memorial service in memory of Zhelyu Zhelev - the first democratically elected president of Bulgaria (PHOTOS)
 Director General of BNT speaking on the 10th anniversary of the passing of Bulgaria's first democratically elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
