President Radev held a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Sofia

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pays an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of President Rumen Radev. Orban also held talks with the leader of the GERB-UDF party, Boyko Borissov. During his visit, Viktor Orban said that Bulgaria has a key position in the gas supply in Europe and that this year Hungary had received 7 billion cubic meters of natural gas that have passed through Bulgaria this year.

Orban's visit comes hours after the US allowed Turkey and Hungary to pay for Russian natural gas imports through the sanctioned Russian bank Gazprombank. The Hungarian Prime Minister also visited Romania today. Experts and politicians in Bucharest say the visit is linked to Hungary's ambitions to become an energy leader in the region using Russian energy resources.

What were the key topics of discussion during the talks in Bulgaria?

On Ignazhden, the first guest to cross the threshold of the Presidency was Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: "I am very pleased that on this day our first guest is Viktor Orbán, and I believe, Viktor, that we are looking forward to a much better year, both for our relations and for our nations, as well as for Europe."

Bulgaria and Hungary are developing their relations on the basis of mutual trust and friendship, President Rumen Radev said at his meeting with the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: "With Viktor, we have established fruitful cooperation on many key topics for the EU and our countries, from migration and energy to security and the war in Ukraine."

"I want to congratulate Viktor Orbán for his clear-sighted understanding of the geopolitical processes and challenges we face, for his clear vision for the development of his country and for Europe."



Other topics discussed during the meeting included -enhancing European competitiveness, improving the well-being of the population, addressing illegal migration, and strengthening Christian and family values.

Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: "A priority for Europe is achieving peace, restoring peace on the continent with diplomacy playing a leading role. Peace, without which we cannot talk about security and socio-economic development." "Bulgaria will continue to be a reliable energy partner and contribute to the security of supply and diversification of energy resources for our allies in Central and Eastern Europe."

Viktor Orbán congratulated Bulgaria on its entry into the Schengen Area, noting that it happened during Hungary's presidency of the EU Council.

Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary: "There are blocking forces. In Europe, not everyone shares the same opinion, but despite that, we managed to move forward." "In the European Union we are together, but there are some countries that can move freely, others cannot move freely. This frustrates people—no one wants to be in the second tier compared to others. Now we are saying this is over."

Orban said it was not easy to maintain stable relations with Bulgaria due to its volatile political situation.

Photo by press office of the Presidency

Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary: "I want to thank the President for being a stable and consistent point in bilateral relations during these volatile times. He has provided stability and has always supported us."

Investment, nuclear energy and military cooperation were among the other topics discussed by the two leaders.

Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary: "85% of our economy relies on gas. While the situation is now less secure, we are striving to ensure gas supplies through Bulgaria. Last year, we managed to bring in 5.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas via Bulgaria. This year, the figure is 9 billion. Seven billion cubic meters of the gas we receive comes through your country, which underscores Bulgaria’s critical role."

Following his meeting with President Radev, Orbán also spoke with the leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, where they discussed gas transit and European sanctions.

Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary: "GERB and its leader have always helped Hungary avoid being punished by a foreign state or another Bulgarian party when they wanted to stop gas transit from Bulgaria to Hungary. They have always helped us. Of the 9 billion cubic meters of natural gas delivered to our country, 7 billion come through Bulgaria. You play a critical role in Hungary’s security. We recently reached an agreement with the Americans to secure a three-month exemption from the sanctions against Gazprombank, so for now, that threat does not exist. Additionally, we have already negotiated alternative payment methods with the Russians. For the moment, Hungary is in a safe position, and we look forward to continuing cooperation with the new Bulgarian government to extend this positive period. As for the sanctions against Russia, that is another matter. The European Union is discussing it, and we must make a decision by the end of January. Until then, we need to discuss and analyze what is rational and what is not." Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB-UDF: "The Balkan Stream pipeline is extremely important, not just for Bulgaria. Bulgaria benefits significantly—earning millions, even billions—but so do Serbia, Hungary, North Macedonia, and Turkey. In fact, the Balkan Stream, which so many wanted to dismantle, is now the pipeline of friendship."

The meeting with Borissov took place in a friendly atmosphere, with Orbán joking that their friendship dates back centuries.

