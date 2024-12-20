President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria and Hungary share the belief that the restoration of peace on the continent is crucial for Europe

"We share the conviction that Europe's top priority is the restoration of peace on the continent—a peace without which it is impossible to speak of security or the sustainable socio-economic development of the region," said President Rumen Radev following his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, on December 20.

Viktor Orbán is on a official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of President Radev.

Radev emphasized that this focus on peace should be central to European leaders' agendas, alongside strengthening Europe's competitiveness, returning the well-being of European citizens to the forefront of common policies, effectively combating illegal migration, and reinforcing Christian and family values.

The President noted that Bulgaria and Hungary are linked by longstanding cultural and spiritual ties and share a similar historical fate. Today, their relations are based on mutual trust and friendship. He highlighted the productive cooperation between the two countries on key European Union issues during Bulgaria's presidency of the European Council, including migration, energy, security, and the war in Ukraine.

Radev praised Orbán for his "sober assessment of geopolitical processes and the challenges we face," commending him for his clear vision for his country and Europe, his courage in defending his positions, and his strong leadership.

The Bulgarian president also thanked Orbán for his role during Hungary's presidency of the EU Council and for his support in facilitating Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen Area, calling it a "strategic achievement of immense benefit not only to the economies and citizens of Bulgaria and Romania but to the entire EU."

The Head of State stressed that our country will continue to be a reliable partner in the energy sector and a guarantor of the security of supply and diversification of energy resources for our allies from Central and Eastern Europe. We are also going to sign a memorandum on expanding cooperation in the field of connectivity and transport, the ports of Varna and Burgas, as well as in the defence industry and tourism, Radev said.

During their talks, the two leaders also discussed ways to further deepen bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Hungary.

