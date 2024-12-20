НОВИНИ
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow during the night and tomorrow

предупреждение обилни валежи дъжд сняг нощта
Снимка: illustrative
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:54, 20.12.2024
A significant weather change is expected in the next 24 hours, with widespread rain, intense precipitation in some areas, a drop in temperatures, and snowfall. The cause is a Mediterranean cyclone currently moving across the Balkans.

Cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the day, and by the evening, rain will start falling, initially in the western parts of the country. Maximum temperatures today, December 20, ranged between 9°C and 14°C, with around 9°C in Sofia. A light wind will blow, temporarily moderate along the Black Sea coast, from the west-southwest direction.

During the night there will be rain not only in western but also in central Bulgaria, snow in the mountains and high plains, leading to the formation of a snow cover. The wind will gradually shift to a north-northwest direction, and in eastern Bulgaria, it will blow from the north-northeast, remaining moderate. Minimum temperatures tomorrow will range between 1°C and 6°C, around 1°C in Sofia, and maximum temperatures will drop significantly, ranging between 2°C and 7°C in most areas, with around 2°C in Sofia and between 9°C and 12°C along the Black Sea coast.

Throughout the day, precipitation will spread across the country, with rain turning to snow in regions like Ludogorie. Significant rainfall is expected in the southeastern parts of the country. It will be windy with a moderate, and temporarily strong in eastern areas, north-northwest wind.

In the mountains, cloudy skies and significant snowfall are expected, leading to the formation of new snow cover. It will be very windy with moderate to strong northerly winds, creating blizzard conditions in mountain passes. Temperatures will drop significantly in the mountains as well.

Overnight into Sunday, the precipitation will stop, last in the northeastern regions. Cloud cover will break, and many areas will see temporary clear skies with sunshine, while the wind will weaken. On Monday, cloud cover will quickly increase again, with rain starting from the west and spreading to eastern Bulgaria by the night. Snowfall is expected in the Fore-Balkan mountains and high plains, while rain will fall in the rest of the country.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, as the cold weather continues, rain in most of northern Bulgaria will turn to snow, leading to the formation of a snow cover. By Wednesday, the precipitation will weaken and stop in many regions, but only temporarily.




