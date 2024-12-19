НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Talks for forming a regular government: Is Borissov ready to give up candidacy for Prime Minister?

разговорите редовна власт готов борисов откаже премиерския пост
Снимка: BTA/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:21, 19.12.2024
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Today, December 19, the talks for the formation of a regular pro-European and anti-corruption government continued with Democratic Bulgaria (DB), BSP - United Left and for the first time with "There is Such a People" (TISP). GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borissov hinted at a potential compromise regarding his candidacy for Prime Minister, as he spoke to journalists in Parliament.

In the first meeting today, GERB-UDF and TISP discussed the need for a regular government with a full term of office. Both sides agreed that only a stable government could end the cycle of repeated elections and provide security for citizens and businesses. The two parties will continue meeting to draft a legislative programme, which, if negotiations are successful, would form the basis of a future governance agreement.

Discussions between GERB-UDF and DB also continued today, focusing on policy areas from their respective programmes, including education, social policy, healthcare, culture, regional development, defense, and foreign policy.

Borissov reiterated his belief that he would be the best candidate for Prime Minister amid the current political crisis but said he was ready to compromise:

"I will never become a reason for something not to happen. I know there is no one better than me to do it, but in the end it is a collective decision," the GERB leader said.

Borissov confirmed that once the expert-level meetings and talks are over, a leadership meeting will take place:

"At this stage, I can say work is progressing."

Asked whether he would join the negotiations led by GERB - UDF, Borissov said he was constantly involved. "Last night I joined on the phone when caretaker Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova was there," Borissov pointed out and explained that on Wednesday evening there was a meeting between Minister Petkova, GERB-UDF and DB, during which the budget for next year was presented. He asked her to announce the real numbers for the budget.

    Boyko Borissov - leader of GERB: There is a law requiring the Ministry of Finance to bring in a budget with a 3% deficit and then they start inflating expenditures and taking from capital programmes to meet that 3% deficit. In short, we should either cancel the law that obliges the Ministry of Finance to adhere to this, or (Finance Minister) Petkova should send in parallel with this budget a report on the actual state of the country's finances," the GERB leader said.

    Borissov said firmly:

    "I cannot support this budget in any part."

    There is not enough time for the next year's budget to be adopted by the end of this year, Assen Vassilev said, and therefore called on the caretaker government to urgently submit a law extending the current budget. He outlined the serious risks if this doesn't happen:

    "The payment of pensions on January 7 is at risk because the National Social Security Institute doesn’t have the legal grounds to issue the minimum pensions at their current level, and they will need to recalculate the maximum pensions."

    Vassilev also warned that, without extending the current budget, there would be no food vouchers, unemployment benefits, or electricity compensation for businesses.

    Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
    Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
    Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
    Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
    Намерете ни в Google News

    Свали приложението BNТ News
    google play badge
    Свали приложението BNТ News
    app store badge

    More from EN

    Tomorrow, Dec. 20: Bus services on 26 routes of Sofia public transport will not operate
    Tomorrow, Dec. 20: Bus services on 26 routes of Sofia public transport will not operate
    20:13, 19.12.2024
    Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
     The court refused to exclude Peevski and other MPs from the MRF
    The court refused to exclude Peevski and other MPs from the MRF
    20:09, 19.12.2024
    Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
     President Rumen Radev had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
    President Rumen Radev had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
    19:10, 19.12.2024
    Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
     NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visits 'Novo Selo' training area
    NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visits 'Novo Selo' training area
    18:43, 19.12.2024
    Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
     European Public Prosecutor's Office indicted two executives of a Bulgarian company for fraud
    European Public Prosecutor's Office indicted two executives of a Bulgarian company for fraud
    18:04, 19.12.2024
    Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
     GERB-UDF and TISP discussed the need for a regular cabinet with a full term of office
    GERB-UDF and TISP discussed the need for a regular cabinet with a full term of office
    17:52, 19.12.2024
    Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
     An outbreak of sheep and goat pox detected in Kardzhali district
    An outbreak of sheep and goat pox detected in Kardzhali district
    17:28, 19.12.2024
    Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
     Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of six MPs
    Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of six MPs
    16:48, 19.12.2024
    Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
     Sheep farmers from Sigmen claim that their livestock is infected with an incurable disease previously unknown in the country
    Sheep farmers from Sigmen claim that their livestock is infected with an incurable disease previously unknown in the country
    16:22, 19.12.2024
    Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
     PM Glavchev did not sign the security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, leaves it for a regular cabinet
    PM Glavchev did not sign the security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, leaves it for a regular cabinet
    15:50, 19.12.2024
    Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
     Parliament's Speaker Kiselova refuses to include Security Cooperation Agreement with Ukraine in the parliamentary agenda
    Parliament's Speaker Kiselova refuses to include Security Cooperation Agreement with Ukraine in the parliamentary agenda
    13:44, 19.12.2024
    Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
     PM Glavchev: I will sign the security cooperation agreement with Ukraine only after a decision of the National Assembly
    PM Glavchev: I will sign the security cooperation agreement with Ukraine only after a decision of the National Assembly
    11:44, 19.12.2024
    Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
    More from: Politics
    The court refused to exclude Peevski and other MPs from the MRF
    The court refused to exclude Peevski and other MPs from the MRF
    GERB-UDF and TISP discussed the need for a regular cabinet with a full term of office
    GERB-UDF and TISP discussed the need for a regular cabinet with a full term of office
    Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of six MPs
    Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of six MPs
    Parliament's Speaker Kiselova refuses to include Security Cooperation Agreement with Ukraine in the parliamentary agenda
    Parliament's Speaker Kiselova refuses to include Security Cooperation Agreement with Ukraine in the parliamentary agenda
    Bulgaria's PM Glavchev: Our position on North Macedonia's EU accession is unchanged
    Bulgaria's PM Glavchev: Our position on North Macedonia's EU accession is unchanged
    Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of MP Dzheyhan Ibryamov
    Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of MP Dzheyhan Ibryamov
    Топ 24
    Най-четени
    Полицията ще използва и полиграф при търсенето на 13-годишния Ники от Конаре
    Полицията ще използва и полиграф при търсенето на 13-годишния Ники...
    Утре: 26 линии на софийския градски транспорт няма да работят
    Утре: 26 линии на софийския градски транспорт няма да работят
    Сарафов иска имунитетите на шестима депутати
    Сарафов иска имунитетите на шестима депутати
    В търсене на 13-годишния Ники - родителите минаха на полиграф
    В търсене на 13-годишния Ники - родителите минаха на полиграф
    Обвиниха Адел в плагиатство
    Обвиниха Адел в плагиатство
    Нова болест по овцете: Заразата е открита при животни в Карнобат
    Нова болест по овцете: Заразата е открита при животни в Карнобат
    Каква е ролята на Русия на международната сцена - говори Владимир Путин
    Каква е ролята на Русия на международната сцена - говори Владимир...
    Наталия Киселова отказа да включи Споразумението с Украйна в дневния ред на НС
    Наталия Киселова отказа да включи Споразумението с Украйна в...
    Премиерът Димитър Главчев: Ще подпиша Споразумението с Украйна само след решение на Народното събрание
    Премиерът Димитър Главчев: Ще подпиша Споразумението с Украйна само...
    Увеличението на данъци и такса смет доведе до бой в общинския съвет в Монтана
    Увеличението на данъци и такса смет доведе до бой в общинския съвет в Монтана
    Политическата криза в Румъния се задълбочава
    Политическата криза в Румъния се задълбочава