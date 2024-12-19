Talks for forming a regular government: Is Borissov ready to give up candidacy for Prime Minister?

Today, December 19, the talks for the formation of a regular pro-European and anti-corruption government continued with Democratic Bulgaria (DB), BSP - United Left and for the first time with "There is Such a People" (TISP). GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borissov hinted at a potential compromise regarding his candidacy for Prime Minister, as he spoke to journalists in Parliament.

In the first meeting today, GERB-UDF and TISP discussed the need for a regular government with a full term of office. Both sides agreed that only a stable government could end the cycle of repeated elections and provide security for citizens and businesses. The two parties will continue meeting to draft a legislative programme, which, if negotiations are successful, would form the basis of a future governance agreement.

Discussions between GERB-UDF and DB also continued today, focusing on policy areas from their respective programmes, including education, social policy, healthcare, culture, regional development, defense, and foreign policy.

Borissov reiterated his belief that he would be the best candidate for Prime Minister amid the current political crisis but said he was ready to compromise:

"I will never become a reason for something not to happen. I know there is no one better than me to do it, but in the end it is a collective decision," the GERB leader said.

Borissov confirmed that once the expert-level meetings and talks are over, a leadership meeting will take place:

"At this stage, I can say work is progressing."

Asked whether he would join the negotiations led by GERB - UDF, Borissov said he was constantly involved. "Last night I joined on the phone when caretaker Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova was there," Borissov pointed out and explained that on Wednesday evening there was a meeting between Minister Petkova, GERB-UDF and DB, during which the budget for next year was presented. He asked her to announce the real numbers for the budget.

Boyko Borissov - leader of GERB: There is a law requiring the Ministry of Finance to bring in a budget with a 3% deficit and then they start inflating expenditures and taking from capital programmes to meet that 3% deficit. In short, we should either cancel the law that obliges the Ministry of Finance to adhere to this, or (Finance Minister) Petkova should send in parallel with this budget a report on the actual state of the country's finances," the GERB leader said.

Borissov said firmly:

"I cannot support this budget in any part."

There is not enough time for the next year's budget to be adopted by the end of this year, Assen Vassilev said, and therefore called on the caretaker government to urgently submit a law extending the current budget. He outlined the serious risks if this doesn't happen:

"The payment of pensions on January 7 is at risk because the National Social Security Institute doesn’t have the legal grounds to issue the minimum pensions at their current level, and they will need to recalculate the maximum pensions."

Vassilev also warned that, without extending the current budget, there would be no food vouchers, unemployment benefits, or electricity compensation for businesses.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News