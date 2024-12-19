GERB-UDF and TISP discussed the need for a regular cabinet with a full term of office

The negotiating teams of GERB-UDF and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) discussed the need to form a regular government with a full mandate, GERB's press office said on December 19.

The two parties reached an agreement that only such a government can put an end to the cycle of early elections and provide the necessary stability for the public and businesses.

The negotiations will continue with further meetings aimed at drafting a legislative programme, which, in the event of successful negotiations, will be included in a future governance agreement.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News