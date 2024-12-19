НОВИНИ
GERB-UDF and TISP discussed the need for a regular cabinet with a full term of office

герб сдс итн обсъдиха нуждата редовен кабинет пълен мандат
Снимка: Image by GERB's press office
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:52, 19.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The negotiating teams of GERB-UDF and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) discussed the need to form a regular government with a full mandate, GERB's press office said on December 19.

The two parties reached an agreement that only such a government can put an end to the cycle of early elections and provide the necessary stability for the public and businesses.

The negotiations will continue with further meetings aimed at drafting a legislative programme, which, in the event of successful negotiations, will be included in a future governance agreement.

