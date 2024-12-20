MPs go on Christmas break from 22 December to 5 January

The Parliament will take a Christmas recess from December 22 to January 5, inclusive. The proposal was approved with 211 votes in favour, 1 against, and 9 abstentions.

The decision came after two proposals were discussed. The first, from Kiril Petkov (of We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria)) and a group of MPs, was presented by Nadezhda Yordanova and suggested that the holiday break be from December 24 to January 1, inclusive. This proposal received 61 votes in favour, 89 against, and 73 abstentions, leading to its rejection.

The second proposal, made by the Speaker of Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova, suggested the recess begin on December 22, as per the parliamentary rules, and last until January 5. This proposal was approved.

