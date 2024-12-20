НОВИНИ
An avalanche in Pirin buried people, one died

avalanche pirin overwhelmed people one died
The image is illustrative
16:59, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Слушай новините днес

An avalanche has occurred in the Pirin Mountains, burying several people on December 20

The Mountain Rescue Service reported that one of the people trapped was found dead.

Two others were found injured.

Preliminary information suggests that the massive snow slide was triggered by skiers descending one of the gullies of Todorka Peak towards Vihren Hut.

A rescue team of seven, including a search dog, was immediately dispatched to the site.

Mountain rescuers warned that due to the higher temperatures in recent days, conditions for skiing outside of designated areas in Pirin are risky, with a high danger of avalanches.

