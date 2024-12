Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of MP Dzheyhan Ibryamov

A request has been submitted to the Parliament by acting Chief Prosecutor, Borislav Sarafov, for the initiation of criminal proceedings against MP Dzheyhan Ibryamov from the "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms" parliamentary group. This was announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Associate Professor Nataliya Kiselova. She has informed the MP about the received request.

"Actions will be taken in accordance with parliamentary rules and practice," Kiselova added.

