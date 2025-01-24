НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Release of "Galaxy Leader' crew - "I admire our two sailors, they did not break," Elena Yoncheva says

We succeeded because we were united, added the MEP

елена йончева възхищавам двамата моряци пречупиха
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:04, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The release of the two Bulgarians is the result of enormous efforts that have been made over the past year. And this shows that when a Bulgarian citizen is in trouble somewhere, no matter in which part of the world, Bulgaria is able to mobilize to bring them back home - this is what MEP Elena Yoncheva said in "The Day Begins".

The release of the two Bulgarians is the result of enormous efforts that were made over the past year. This shows that when a Bulgarian citizen is in trouble, no matter where in the world, Bulgaria is capable of mobilising to bring them home, stated MEP Elena Yoncheva in the Day Begins programme on BNT on January 24.

Elena Yoncheva expressed her admiration for the two Bulgarian sailors, saying they "showed exceptional courage and didn't break."

"We succeeded because we were united, regardless of our political differences," she added.

"I believe that in the future, when similar critical situations arise, the institutions will be able to mobilise, coordinate their actions well, and do everything possible to bring our people back. To preserve their honour, dignity, and lives. And this is what happened."

As part of the mission of MEPs, it is our responsibility to care for our compatriots, said Yoncheva. "As an MEP, I went on a mission to Yemen," she noted.

My goal was to reach the Bulgarian sailors – to give them courage, to give them hope. I brought them books. That was the minimum I set for myself," she shared.

It was very difficult to get there, she added. The geopolitical situation was very complex.

"The European Commission doesn't have the tools or a committee to help. Yes, they have information, but they don't have an active instrument to intervene."

Then, as Yoncheva recounts, she tried to find contacts in Yemen, which was the most challenging part. She conducted a three-month research and eventually reached out to Ansar Allah.

"It was extremely difficult because I needed various permissions."

You can't just get on a UN plane, you have to actually prove that you are going on a humanitarian mission, Yelena Yoncheva continued her story.

"When I made contact with the movement controlling the territory, I saw that it was possible to establish dialogue with them. That there was a communication channel, and that was the big surprise."

She had more than 50 hours of conversations with various representatives of the movement.

"There was willingness to listen, there was understanding, and in the end, the result was that they said, 'Yes, we will release them.'"

"They want a personal contact, and you must build trust with them," Yoncheva said.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

More than 12,000 participants from across Bulgaria will take part in the Mummers Festival 'Surva' in Pernik
More than 12,000 participants from across Bulgaria will take part in the Mummers Festival 'Surva' in Pernik
18:22, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
 Three more districts declare flu epidemic, measures take effect from Monday
Three more districts declare flu epidemic, measures take effect from Monday
16:47, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 President Rumen Radev met with EU Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva
President Rumen Radev met with EU Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva
16:27, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov after meeting with EU Commissioner Zaharieva: Bulgaria's accession to the Eurozone is a top priority for the government
PM Zhelyazkov after meeting with EU Commissioner Zaharieva: Bulgaria's accession to the Eurozone is a top priority for the government
16:12, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 Bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and Türkiye discussed by Daniel Mitov and Turkish Ambassador
Bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and Türkiye discussed by Daniel Mitov and Turkish Ambassador
15:18, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 Flu epidemic declared in Dobrich
Flu epidemic declared in Dobrich
15:10, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 Two more districts in Bulgaria declare flu epidemic
Two more districts in Bulgaria declare flu epidemic
14:56, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
 Six Bulgarians arrested for financial crimes in Luxembourg
Six Bulgarians arrested for financial crimes in Luxembourg
14:35, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 The Bulgarian sailors from 'Galaxy Leader' ship are discharged from hospital
The Bulgarian sailors from 'Galaxy Leader' ship are discharged from hospital
13:54, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
 Gas boiler exploded in a house in Bankya
Gas boiler exploded in a house in Bankya
13:52, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
 Illegal vapes with street value of over 500,000 BGN seized by Bulgarian customs officers
Illegal vapes with street value of over 500,000 BGN seized by Bulgarian customs officers
13:07, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 First official visit of European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva to Bulgaria
First official visit of European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva to Bulgaria
10:08, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and Türkiye discussed by Daniel Mitov and Turkish Ambassador
Bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and Türkiye discussed by Daniel Mitov and Turkish Ambassador
Six Bulgarians arrested for financial crimes in Luxembourg
Six Bulgarians arrested for financial crimes in Luxembourg
The Bulgarian sailors from 'Galaxy Leader' ship are discharged from hospital
The Bulgarian sailors from 'Galaxy Leader' ship are discharged from hospital
Gas boiler exploded in a house in Bankya
Gas boiler exploded in a house in Bankya
Illegal vapes with street value of over 500,000 BGN seized by Bulgarian customs officers
Illegal vapes with street value of over 500,000 BGN seized by Bulgarian customs officers
District Governors of Shumen, Targovishte and Haskovo resigned
District Governors of Shumen, Targovishte and Haskovo resigned
Топ 24
Най-четени
Газов котел се взриви в къща в Банкя
Газов котел се взриви в къща в Банкя
Пред БНТ: Говори един от оцелелите машинисти от жп катастрофата край Локорско
Пред БНТ: Говори един от оцелелите машинисти от жп катастрофата...
Поредно фатално нападение в Германия: Извършителят е трябвало да бъде депортиран в България
Поредно фатално нападение в Германия: Извършителят е трябвало да...
Вижте кадри от взрива в къщата в Банкя (ВИДЕО и СНИМКИ)
Вижте кадри от взрива в къщата в Банкя (ВИДЕО и СНИМКИ)
Издирват мъж и жена след взрива в Банкя
Издирват мъж и жена след взрива в Банкя
"Овергаз" за взривената къща в Банкя: От 2020 г. не сме получавали протокол за изправността на инсталацията
"Овергаз" за взривената къща в Банкя: От 2020 г. не сме...
Верижна катастрофа затруднява движението по бул. "Александър Малинов" в София
Верижна катастрофа затруднява движението по бул. "Александър...
Силна буря връхлетя Великобритания със скорост над 160 км/ч
Силна буря връхлетя Великобритания със скорост над 160 км/ч
Жена загина при пожар в жилищен блок в софийския кв. "Разсадника"
Жена загина при пожар в жилищен блок в софийския кв....
Гергана Топалова отпадна на четвъртфиналите на турнир в Буенос Айрес
Гергана Топалова отпадна на четвъртфиналите на турнир в Буенос Айрес
НА ЖИВО: Международният турнир по борба "Дан Колов - Никола Петров"
НА ЖИВО: Международният турнир по борба "Дан Колов - Никола Петров"