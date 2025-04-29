БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Новият изтребител F-16 няма да лети на военния парад за 6...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Управляващите обмислят увеличение на осигурителната...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Причината за срива с тока на Иберийския полуостров не е...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Прокуратурата прекратява разследването за нападението над...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Has Achieved a Significant Economic Impact from Its Membership in the "Three Seas Initiative"

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
EN
Запази
румен радев българия постигна значителен икономически ефект членството инициативата три морета
Снимка: БТА

President Rumen Radev took part in the "Three Seas Initiative" forum held in Warsawon on April 29. Speaking to the media, he said:

“In the past ten years, the ‘Three Seas’ initiative has succeeded in uniting 13 EU member states around a shared goal—strengthening socio-economic development by overcoming lagging infrastructure connectivity in energy, transport, and digital sectors. The relevance of this initiative has been especially evident during recent crises—COVID-19, the energy crisis, and the war in Ukraine—proving that we truly need reliable connectivity,” said President Radev.

He went on to express satisfaction with Bulgaria’s economic gains through participation in the initiative:

“I can also say with satisfaction that Bulgaria has achieved a significant economic effect from its membership in the initiative, having attracted two major investments totaling around €200 million—remarkably, ten times more than our national contribution to the investment fund. These investments include the modernization and expansion of the Port of Burgas and funding for renewable energy projects.”

"Bulgaria also proposed during our chairmanship in Sofia, the accession of Greece to the initiative, which strengthened our role and brings additional benefits because it accelerates the construction of transport, energy and digital corridors through our country. We also put forward the idea of establishing an innovation fund to foster collaboration in science, research, and innovation.”

"Now we see how forward-looking our proposal was, especially against the backdrop of the global race in artificial intelligence. Achieving a more balanced distribution of research centers between Western and Eastern Europe is not only a matter of fairness—it is key to attracting greater investment interest in our region and accelerating economic and social cohesion.

Equally important, the armed conflicts in and around our region have brought the achievement and assurance of security to the forefront. However, we must not forget that connectivity and competitiveness are just as vital to the European Union as the rearmament of the continent. Only an economically strong and socially stable EU can overcome the challenges it faces and ensure its security."

The President also commented on the talks for peace in Ukraine, expressing hope to see Europe's real vision for peace rather than a continuation of the war.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в центъра на София
1
Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в центъра на София
Милиони на тъмно в Испания и Португалия: Атмосферна аномалия или кибератака?
2
Милиони на тъмно в Испания и Португалия: Атмосферна аномалия или...
Имотната мафия опитала да отмъкне апартаменти за над 10 млн. лева
3
Имотната мафия опитала да отмъкне апартаменти за над 10 млн. лева
Управляващите обмислят увеличение на осигурителната вноска за пенсии
4
Управляващите обмислят увеличение на осигурителната вноска за пенсии
Възстановен е токът в Мадрид, продължава поетапното му пускане и в други части на Испания
5
Възстановен е токът в Мадрид, продължава поетапното му пускане и в...
Педро Санчес за срива в Испания: Разследват се причините, няма заплахи за сигурността
6
Педро Санчес за срива в Испания: Разследват се причините, няма...

Най-четени

Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
1
Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
2
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в центъра на София
3
Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в центъра на София
Един загинал и петима пострадали след тежка катастрофа близо до Исперих
4
Един загинал и петима пострадали след тежка катастрофа близо до...
Лекарят на папата разказва за последните земни мигове на Светия отец
5
Лекарят на папата разказва за последните земни мигове на Светия отец
Путин предложи да спре инвазията в Украйна
6
Путин предложи да спре инвазията в Украйна

More from: Bulgaria

Haskovo Records Coldest April 29 Temperature in History of Weather Monitoring
Haskovo Records Coldest April 29 Temperature in History of Weather Monitoring
Two Playful Baby Ibexes Are Among the Newest Additions at Sofia Zoo This Spring (PHOTOS) Two Playful Baby Ibexes Are Among the Newest Additions at Sofia Zoo This Spring (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
High-Tech Drones to Clean the Sea Near Pomorie High-Tech Drones to Clean the Sea Near Pomorie
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
New Discoveries at Ancient City of Heraclea Sintica Near Petrich New Discoveries at Ancient City of Heraclea Sintica Near Petrich
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov presented achievements in the field of artificial intelligence to António Costa Prime Minister Zhelyazkov presented achievements in the field of artificial intelligence to António Costa
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Bulgaria has a chance to receive the second and third payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan by the end of the year Bulgaria has a chance to receive the second and third payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan by the end of the year
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.

Водещи новини

Новият изтребител F-16 няма да лети на военния парад за 6 май
Новият изтребител F-16 няма да лети на военния парад за 6 май
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
У нас
Управляващите обмислят увеличение на осигурителната вноска за пенсии Управляващите обмислят увеличение на осигурителната вноска за пенсии
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Причината за срива с тока на Иберийския полуостров не е кибератака, заявиха властите Причината за срива с тока на Иберийския полуостров не е кибератака, заявиха властите
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
По света
СОС потвърди отстраняването на Братоев като изпълнителен директор на "Метрополитен" СОС потвърди отстраняването на Братоев като изпълнителен директор на "Метрополитен"
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Задържаха мъж за създаване и държане на материали със сексуална...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Брутална жестокост: Задържаха мъж, пребил 11-годишно дете в Луковит
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в центъра на София
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Сикстинската капела е затворена за посетители заради конклава
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
Любопитно
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ