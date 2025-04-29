Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Has Achieved a Significant Economic Impact from Its Membership in the "Three Seas Initiative"

President Rumen Radev took part in the "Three Seas Initiative" forum held in Warsawon on April 29. Speaking to the media, he said:

“In the past ten years, the ‘Three Seas’ initiative has succeeded in uniting 13 EU member states around a shared goal—strengthening socio-economic development by overcoming lagging infrastructure connectivity in energy, transport, and digital sectors. The relevance of this initiative has been especially evident during recent crises—COVID-19, the energy crisis, and the war in Ukraine—proving that we truly need reliable connectivity,” said President Radev.

He went on to express satisfaction with Bulgaria’s economic gains through participation in the initiative:

“I can also say with satisfaction that Bulgaria has achieved a significant economic effect from its membership in the initiative, having attracted two major investments totaling around €200 million—remarkably, ten times more than our national contribution to the investment fund. These investments include the modernization and expansion of the Port of Burgas and funding for renewable energy projects.” "Bulgaria also proposed during our chairmanship in Sofia, the accession of Greece to the initiative, which strengthened our role and brings additional benefits because it accelerates the construction of transport, energy and digital corridors through our country. We also put forward the idea of establishing an innovation fund to foster collaboration in science, research, and innovation.” "Now we see how forward-looking our proposal was, especially against the backdrop of the global race in artificial intelligence. Achieving a more balanced distribution of research centers between Western and Eastern Europe is not only a matter of fairness—it is key to attracting greater investment interest in our region and accelerating economic and social cohesion. Equally important, the armed conflicts in and around our region have brought the achievement and assurance of security to the forefront. However, we must not forget that connectivity and competitiveness are just as vital to the European Union as the rearmament of the continent. Only an economically strong and socially stable EU can overcome the challenges it faces and ensure its security."

The President also commented on the talks for peace in Ukraine, expressing hope to see Europe's real vision for peace rather than a continuation of the war.