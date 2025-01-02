Second day in Schengen: Intense traffic, no traffic jams and congestion at Kulata border crossing

Heavy traffic is expected on the first working day of the New Year. The most intense is expected to be traffic from Greece, as according to tour operators, most of the New Year's Eve packages end today. Thousands of Bulgarians chose to celebrate the New Year in our southern neighbour. After Bulgaria's entry into Schengen, it is expected that the crossings of the border with Greece will be much quicker.

Throughout the country, additional police teams have been deployed at the entrances and exits of major cities to assist with traffic flow. Over 11,000 police teams were on duty during the Christmas and New Year's holidays to ensure order on the roads.

At the "Kulata" border checkpoint, where there are no longer any border checks, crossing has become extremely quick. Some travelers have even expressed their excitement by shouting "Freedom" as they pass through.

Although the traffic is quite intense, so far there are no traffic jams or congestion. However, the poor infrastructure both at the crossing itself and at the beginning of the Struma motorway, remains an issue.

