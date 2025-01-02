НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Second day in Schengen: Intense traffic, no traffic jams and congestion at Kulata border crossing

втори ден шенген интензивен трафик без тапи задръствания кулата
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:07, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Heavy traffic is expected on the first working day of the New Year. The most intense is expected to be traffic from Greece, as according to tour operators, most of the New Year's Eve packages end today. Thousands of Bulgarians chose to celebrate the New Year in our southern neighbour. After Bulgaria's entry into Schengen, it is expected that the crossings of the border with Greece will be much quicker.

Throughout the country, additional police teams have been deployed at the entrances and exits of major cities to assist with traffic flow. Over 11,000 police teams were on duty during the Christmas and New Year's holidays to ensure order on the roads.

At the "Kulata" border checkpoint, where there are no longer any border checks, crossing has become extremely quick. Some travelers have even expressed their excitement by shouting "Freedom" as they pass through.

Although the traffic is quite intense, so far there are no traffic jams or congestion. However, the poor infrastructure both at the crossing itself and at the beginning of the Struma motorway, remains an issue.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Mummers festival "Surva" visits Sofia
Mummers festival "Surva" visits Sofia
15:24, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
 Nearly 500 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Road Safety Institute
Nearly 500 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Road Safety Institute
14:07, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 Price of electricity for household consumers will increase by an average of 8.42%
Price of electricity for household consumers will increase by an average of 8.42%
13:44, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's central bank issues commemorative gold coins themed "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple"
Bulgaria's central bank issues commemorative gold coins themed "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple"
13:11, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
12:52, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 HAPPY NEW YEAR!
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
00:01, 01.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
 Villages in Gabrovo district struggling with power outages for more than a week face spending New Year in the dark
Villages in Gabrovo district struggling with power outages for more than a week face spending New Year in the dark
20:11, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
 MRF- New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski: We are tabling a proposal for moratorium on the increase of the electricity prices
MRF- New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski: We are tabling a proposal for moratorium on the increase of the electricity prices
18:47, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 New Year will be welcomed with concerts across Bulgaria
New Year will be welcomed with concerts across Bulgaria
17:50, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 10:12 мин.
 Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
17:43, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Elevated levels of fine particulate matter reported in Sofia
Elevated levels of fine particulate matter reported in Sofia
17:10, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Bulgaria in Schengen: Prime Minister Glavchev will symbolically lift the border barrier at "Kulata" border crossing
Bulgaria in Schengen: Prime Minister Glavchev will symbolically lift the border barrier at "Kulata" border crossing
16:41, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Nearly 500 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Road Safety Institute
Nearly 500 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Road Safety Institute
Bulgaria's central bank issues commemorative gold coins themed "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple"
Bulgaria's central bank issues commemorative gold coins themed "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple"
Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Villages in Gabrovo district struggling with power outages for more than a week face spending New Year in the dark
Villages in Gabrovo district struggling with power outages for more than a week face spending New Year in the dark
New Year will be welcomed with concerts across Bulgaria
New Year will be welcomed with concerts across Bulgaria
Топ 24
Най-четени
Какво влиза в сила от 1 януари и как това ще се отрази на живота на българина?
Какво влиза в сила от 1 януари и как това ще се отрази на живота на...
Невероятната история на унгарската спортистка Агнеш Келети
Невероятната история на унгарската спортистка Агнеш Келети
БНБ пуска златни възпоменателни монети на тема "Св. Богородица - Златна ябълка"
БНБ пуска златни възпоменателни монети на тема "Св. Богородица...
Стрелба в Черна гора: Най-малко 12 души са загинали
Стрелба в Черна гора: Най-малко 12 души са загинали
Първото бебе на България за 2025 година - Крум, проплаква в новогодишната нощ в 00:01
Първото бебе на България за 2025 година - Крум, проплаква в...
Бариерите с Румъния и Гърция бяха вдигнати, а граничният контрол отпадна
Бариерите с Румъния и Гърция бяха вдигнати, а граничният контрол...
Григор Димитров излиза за четвъртфиналния си мач в Бризбейн не преди 6:30 ч. в петък
Григор Димитров излиза за четвъртфиналния си мач в Бризбейн не...
Украйна спря транзита на руски газ към Европа
Украйна спря транзита на руски газ към Европа
Дълги опашки се извиха пред пунктовете за безплатни карти за градския транспорт във Варна
Дълги опашки се извиха пред пунктовете за безплатни карти за...
Забранено наркотично вещество е открито във вейпа на загиналото момче в Плевен
Забранено наркотично вещество е открито във вейпа на загиналото момче в Плевен
Шифрин очаква да се завърне на пистата до края на сезона
Шифрин очаква да се завърне на пистата до края на сезона