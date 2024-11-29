Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled

A mobile rendering unit on November 29 arrived in the village of Zhelyo Voyvoda, Sliven district, to cull the sheep infected with pox.

A total of 150 animals will be humanely euthanized. The infection was detected a few days ago when one of the sheep began giving birth.

The owners of the farm realized something was wrong based on the symptoms and called a veterinarian, who confirmed the infection.

Currently, all animals in the village are quarantined and are not allowed to go out for grazing. Samples will be taken from them soon. There is no tension in the village.

