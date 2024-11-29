НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled

унищожават овцете заразени шарка сливенското село жельо войвода
Снимка: БГНЕС
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

A mobile rendering unit on November 29 arrived in the village of Zhelyo Voyvoda, Sliven district, to cull the sheep infected with pox.

A total of 150 animals will be humanely euthanized. The infection was detected a few days ago when one of the sheep began giving birth.

The owners of the farm realized something was wrong based on the symptoms and called a veterinarian, who confirmed the infection.

Currently, all animals in the village are quarantined and are not allowed to go out for grazing. Samples will be taken from them soon. There is no tension in the village.

    Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
    Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
    Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
    Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
    Намерете ни в Google News

    Свали приложението BNТ News
    google play badge
    Свали приложението BNТ News
    app store badge

    More from EN

    Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
    Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
    14:03, 29.11.2024
    Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
     A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
    A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
    21:25, 28.11.2024
    Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
    Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
    17:46, 28.11.2024
    Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
     "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
    "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
    17:18, 28.11.2024
    Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
     Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
    Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
    16:12, 28.11.2024
    Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
     EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
    EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
    15:15, 28.11.2024
    Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
     29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
    29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
    14:02, 28.11.2024
    Sofia's budget remains without an update
    Sofia's budget remains without an update
    13:07, 28.11.2024
    Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
    Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
    23:35, 27.11.2024
    "Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
    "Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
    23:12, 27.11.2024
    Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
    Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
    22:21, 27.11.2024
    Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
    Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
    21:09, 27.11.2024
    More from: Bulgaria
    Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
    Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
    A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
    A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
    Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
    Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
    EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
    EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
    Sofia's budget remains without an update
    Sofia's budget remains without an update
    Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
    Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
    Топ 24
    Най-четени
    ПП изключи Даниел Лорер и поиска оставката на Явор Божанков
    ПП изключи Даниел Лорер и поиска оставката на Явор Божанков
    ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
    ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
    Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха председател на НС
    Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха...
    Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60 000 лева заради нежеланието да намери виновните
    Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60...
    Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на НС днес е в полза на Пеевски
    Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на...
    Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
    Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
    И седмият опит - провален: Силви Кирилов на крачка от председателския пост на НС (ОБЗОР)
    И седмият опит - провален: Силви Кирилов на крачка от...
    Задънената улица "пръв сред равни": Взаимни престрелки след 7-ия неуспешен опит за избор
    Задънената улица "пръв сред равни": Взаимни престрелки...
    Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и Гърция след приемането ни в Шенген
    Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и...
    Грузинският посланик у нас обяви, че подава оставка и изрази подкрепа за протестиращите в Грузия
    Грузинският посланик у нас обяви, че подава оставка и изрази подкрепа за протестиращите в Грузия
    Радослав Янков дава старт на новия сезон в Китай
    Радослав Янков дава старт на новия сезон в Китай