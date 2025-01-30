Sliven declares flu epidemic, students will study online

Sliven has declared a flu epidemic from February 3 to 11.

In addition to the standard anti-epidemic measures, in-person classes will be suspended. Schools in Montana will also close next week, with the epidemic period extended until February 7, as reported by the Ministry of Health.

Students are not attending classes in-person in the districts of Pernik, Plovdiv, and Varna. Schools are also closed in Vratsa and Haskovo until tomorrow, January 31, when a new assessment will be made to determine whether the measures will be extended.

This is already the case in Dobrich, where the declared epidemic remains for another week. There, time slots are also being introduced for scheduled consultations of healthy pregnant women and children, preventive check-ups, mandatory immunisations and re-immunisations. These will be carried out from 8.30am to 10.00am and from 2.00pm to 3.30pm. The same measure has been introduced in Haskovo, and in Plovdiv, in addition to the hours, days have been set for carrying out examinations and consultations of healthy persons - Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In the districts of Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo and Dobrich, it is mandatory to wear medical masks in healthcare facilities.

Starting tomorrow, Janaury 31, the epidemic declaration will be lifted in the district of Blagoevgrad.

