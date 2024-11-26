НОВИНИ
Sofia Airport has opened new parking facilities with over 1,000 spaces

The Director of SOF Connect, the operator of Sofia Airport, Jesus Caballero, and the CEO of "Glavbolgarstroy," Emil Angelov, inaugurated the new open parking lots at Sofia Airport today, November 26....

Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:48, 26.11.2024
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Director of SOF Connect, the operator of Sofia Airport, Jesus Caballero, and the CEO of "Glavbolgarstroy," Emil Angelov, inaugurated the new open parking lots at Sofia Airport today, November 26. These facilities offer a capacity of over 1,000 parking spaces.

The facilities are on an area of 25,000 square metres and include spaces for cars of people with reduced mobility and charging stations for electric cars. The project is worth over 7 million BGN.

“The open parking is a key project for us and is part of our plan to modernise and develop Sofia Airport. With this, we are making an important step toward creating a convenient and efficient infrastructure that meets the diverse needs of travelers,” said Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect.

“In the past six months, we have successfully built 1,045 new parking spaces, along with the necessary adjacent infrastructure and facilities. We are grateful for the opportunity provided and proud to contribute to the modern look of Sofia Airport. With excitement and commitment, we are moving on to the next challenge—the complete renovation of the covered parking lot. We are currently in the preparation and organisation stage to begin the construction activities,” stated Emil Angelov, CEO and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Glavbolgarstroy Holding.

With a modern design and individual markings, each new parking lot will be clearly distinguishable to facilitate traffic within the airport premises. The P3 parking lot, designed for both short-term and long-term stays, has been operational for a month. Today also marked the opening of the P4 economy parking lot, which offers a budget-friendly option for longer stays. The P5 parking lot is designated for short-term stops for picking up and dropping off passengers, while P8 is specialised for buses that transport large groups.

With these new amenities, Sofia Airport continues to enhance the passenger experience by providing more secure, comfortable, and accessible parking solutions. Reservations for the new open parking lots can be made on the airport’s website: https://book.sofia-airport.eu.

Images by Sofia Airport

The multi-story covered parking lot is now closed for major renovations. The renovation will also be carried out by "Glavbolgarstroy," with a project value of 25 million BGN.

