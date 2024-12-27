Some of the most beautiful festive light displays from around the world (PHOTOS)

During the Christmas and New Year holidays, the world shines brighter than ever.

Take a tour across the world to see some of the most beautiful festive light decorations.

Schlitz, Germany

Milan, Italy

Paris, France

Cologne, Germany

London, UK



Houston, USA



Vienna, Austria



Moscow, Russia



Lisbon, Portugal



Johannesburg, South Africa



New York, USA



Los Angeles, USA



Tokyo, Japan



Seoul, South Korea



Frankfurt, Germany



Nashville, USA



Hong Kong, China



Photos by AP/BTA

Vilnius, Lithuania



San Diego, USA



Beijing, China

