Some of the most beautiful festive light displays from around the world (PHOTOS)

изумителните празнични светлинни украси света снимки
Снимка: АП/БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:40, 27.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

During the Christmas and New Year holidays, the world shines brighter than ever.

Take a tour across the world to see some of the most beautiful festive light decorations.

Schlitz, Germany

Milan, Italy

Paris, France

Cologne, Germany

London, UK

Houston, USA

Vienna, Austria

Moscow, Russia

Lisbon, Portugal

Johannesburg, South Africa

New York, USA

Los Angeles, USA

Tokyo, Japan

Seoul, South Korea

Frankfurt, Germany

Nashville, USA

Hong Kong, China

Photos by AP/BTA

Vilnius, Lithuania

San Diego, USA

Beijing, China

