Some of the most beautiful festive light displays from around the world (PHOTOS)
During the Christmas and New Year holidays, the world shines brighter than ever.
Take a tour across the world to see some of the most beautiful festive light decorations.
Schlitz, Germany
Milan, Italy
Paris, France
Cologne, Germany
London, UK
Houston, USA
Vienna, Austria
Moscow, Russia
Lisbon, Portugal
Johannesburg, South Africa
New York, USA
Los Angeles, USA
Tokyo, Japan
Seoul, South Korea
Frankfurt, Germany
Nashville, USA
Hong Kong, China
Photos by AP/BTA
Vilnius, Lithuania
San Diego, USA
Beijing, China
