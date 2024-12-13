Surprise before the start of the ski season in Bansko: higher prices for lift tickets and accommodation

Just hours before the official start of the winter ski season in Bansko, all slopes are ready to welcome tourists, skiers, and snowboarders.

"We opened about ten days ago, all the slopes are operational, and we’re also snowmaking on the ski route because the temperatures are right for it. It hasn't happened like this for several years. Tomorrow, we’ll officially open the season with a grand celebration, with ski legends from the recent past, Marc Girardelli and Michael Walchhofer, attending. There will be competitions and games," explained Ivan Obreykov, manager of the concessionaire company.

He explained that on 19 December the new, expectedly higher prices for lift passes will be announced because of the planned increase in VAT for restaurateurs and hoteliers from 9 to 20%.

He also mentioned that on December 19, new, expectedly higher lift ticket prices will be announced. The prices are going up die to the planned inrease in the VAT rates for restaurants and hotels from 9% to 20%.

"The hotels are ready, they’re full and will continue to be. With the early snowfall, we’re expecting a good season. Prices will likely be higher, given the good conditions for ski tourism. The main market for Bansko are mainly tourists from Bulgaria and neighbouring countries like Greece and Romania, and we’ll also benefit from our Schengen accession," noted hotelier Kalin Genev.

Ski instructor Yanko Popov advised to ski at a reasonable speed on the slopes, skiers and snowboarders to wear appropriate clothing for safety and recommended that beginners use the services of certified ski instructors.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News