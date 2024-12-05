НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Tenth attempt to elect Parliament Speaker fails

At the last moment "MRF - New Beginning" supported the "BSP-United Left" candidate

избор на председател - Наталия Киселова
Снимка: Dessilava Kulelieva, BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:30, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

In the tenth attempt to elect a Speaker of Bulgaria's 51st Parliament on December 5, Assoc. Prof. Nataliya Kiselova from BSP - United Left remained a step away from taking the post. She went to a run-off with the "There is Such a People" candidate and the oldest MP - Silvi Kirilov.

Bulgaria's Parliament failed to elect a Speaker yet again

In the first round of voting after the break, Nataliya Kiselova received 89 votes in favour, 60 against and 88 abstentions. She was supported by GERB-UDF, BSP and one MP from We Continue the Change- Democratic Bulgaria. In the re-voting, Kiselova received the support of 118 MPs, including MPs from "MRF- New Beginning".

Sylvi Kirilov received 99 votes in favor, 120 against, and 19 abstentions. His candidacy did not go to a second vote.

On December 5, WCC-DB again nominated Atanas Atanasov for Speaker of Parliament, Vazrazhdane (Revival) nominated Petar Petrov again, "BSP - United Left" reaffirmed the nomination of Nataliya Kiselova, and "There is Such a People" insisted on the 51st Parlaiment's oldest MP Silvi Kirilov.

After there was no wish for debate in the plenary, Silvi Kirilov announced a 30-minute break. After it, the MPs proceeded to vote for the four nominees. As yesterday, Nataliya Kiselova and Silvi Kirilov reached to a second round of voting. No vote was taken and a new 30-minute break was given.

    Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
    Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
    Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
    Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
    Намерете ни в Google News

    Свали приложението BNТ News
    google play badge
    Свали приложението BNТ News
    app store badge

    More from EN

    Prices of apartments in Sofia rose by 20%, average price reaching 1,840 euro/sq. m
    Prices of apartments in Sofia rose by 20%, average price reaching 1,840 euro/sq. m
    14:01, 05.12.2024
    Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
     Odeon in Plovdiv opened to visitors, the city will have a new antique stage
    Odeon in Plovdiv opened to visitors, the city will have a new antique stage
    19:18, 04.12.2024
    Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
     Technology and Education: 35 Green Transition projects awarded a quality mark
    Technology and Education: 35 Green Transition projects awarded a quality mark
    19:04, 04.12.2024
    Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
     The largest ever arsenal of illegal weapons uncovered in Bulgaria during a specialised police operation
    The largest ever arsenal of illegal weapons uncovered in Bulgaria during a specialised police operation
    18:51, 04.12.2024
    Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
     The first statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica likely depicts grandson of Octavian Augustus
    The first statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica likely depicts grandson of Octavian Augustus
    18:12, 04.12.2024
    Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
     Bulgaria's Parliament failed to elect a Speaker yet again
    Bulgaria's Parliament failed to elect a Speaker yet again
    17:10, 04.12.2024
    Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
     The government of the Netherlands is proposing the counry to agree to Bulgaria's accession to Schengen by land, decision of Parliament is pending
    The government of the Netherlands is proposing the counry to agree to Bulgaria's accession to Schengen by land, decision of Parliament is pending
    16:15, 04.12.2024
    Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
     Charity exhibition 'Buy Art, Give Future To a Child' (PHOTOS)
    Charity exhibition 'Buy Art, Give Future To a Child' (PHOTOS)
    15:42, 04.12.2024
    Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
     President Radev expects the Constitutional Court to rule faster on his appeal on the amendments to the Constitution
    President Radev expects the Constitutional Court to rule faster on his appeal on the amendments to the Constitution
    15:10, 04.12.2024
    Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
     Finance Minister: The draft budget for 2025 will have a deficit of 3%, financial stability is most important
    Finance Minister: The draft budget for 2025 will have a deficit of 3%, financial stability is most important
    14:16, 04.12.2024
    Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
     Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
    Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
    13:56, 04.12.2024
    Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
     EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
    EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
    12:48, 04.12.2024
    Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
    More from: Politics
    Bulgaria's Parliament failed to elect a Speaker yet again
    Bulgaria's Parliament failed to elect a Speaker yet again
    President Radev expects the Constitutional Court to rule faster on his appeal on the amendments to the Constitution
    President Radev expects the Constitutional Court to rule faster on his appeal on the amendments to the Constitution
    Unblocking the work of the Parliament ? "BSP - United Left" with a new invitation to the other parties
    Unblocking the work of the Parliament ? "BSP - United Left" with a new invitation to the other parties
    Reactions of WCC-DB after the unsuccessful eighth attempt to elect Speaker of Parliament
    Reactions of WCC-DB after the unsuccessful eighth attempt to elect Speaker of Parliament
    For the time being, the European Commission has not approved the second payment under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan
    For the time being, the European Commission has not approved the second payment under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan
    Prosecutor General Sarafov and President of World Zionist Organisation discussed countering anti-Semitism
    Prosecutor General Sarafov and President of World Zionist Organisation discussed countering anti-Semitism
    Топ 24
    Най-четени
    Кирил Петков: ПП ще подкрепи Киселова, ако БСП застанат срещу Пеевски, ДБ още мислят
    Кирил Петков: ПП ще подкрепи Киселова, ако БСП застанат срещу...
    Десетият опит: Наталия Киселова остана на крачка от председателското място на парламента
    Десетият опит: Наталия Киселова остана на крачка от...
    Актрисата Мария Бакалова ще бъде водеща на 37-ите Европейски филмови награди в Люцерн
    Актрисата Мария Бакалова ще бъде водеща на 37-ите Европейски...
    Румънските тайни служби: Има намеса на чужда държава в кампанията на Калин Джорджеску
    Румънските тайни служби: Има намеса на чужда държава в кампанията...
    Френското правителство падна след вота на недоверие
    Френското правителство падна след вота на недоверие
    България завърши участието си на световното първенство по Socca 6 с победа
    България завърши участието си на световното първенство по Socca 6 с...
    Третата проба от овцете във Велинград вече е изпратена във Франция
    Третата проба от овцете във Велинград вече е изпратена във Франция
    Двама души са задържани заради открития в Смолян незаконен арсенал от над 300 оръжия
    Двама души са задържани заради открития в Смолян незаконен арсенал...
    Поредна жестокост: Младежи пребиха беззащитна жена в новозагорското село Пет могили
    Поредна жестокост: Младежи пребиха беззащитна жена в новозагорското...
    Юношеските формации на България научиха съперниците си за евроквалификациите през 2025 година
    Юношеските формации на България научиха съперниците си за евроквалификациите през 2025 година
    Облачно и мъгливо време, с превалявания и днес, и утре
    Облачно и мъгливо време, с превалявания и днес, и утре