Tenth attempt to elect Parliament Speaker fails

In the tenth attempt to elect a Speaker of Bulgaria's 51st Parliament on December 5, Assoc. Prof. Nataliya Kiselova from BSP - United Left remained a step away from taking the post. She went to a run-off with the "There is Such a People" candidate and the oldest MP - Silvi Kirilov.

Bulgaria's Parliament failed to elect a Speaker yet again

In the first round of voting after the break, Nataliya Kiselova received 89 votes in favour, 60 against and 88 abstentions. She was supported by GERB-UDF, BSP and one MP from We Continue the Change- Democratic Bulgaria. In the re-voting, Kiselova received the support of 118 MPs, including MPs from "MRF- New Beginning".

Sylvi Kirilov received 99 votes in favor, 120 against, and 19 abstentions. His candidacy did not go to a second vote.

On December 5, WCC-DB again nominated Atanas Atanasov for Speaker of Parliament, Vazrazhdane (Revival) nominated Petar Petrov again, "BSP - United Left" reaffirmed the nomination of Nataliya Kiselova, and "There is Such a People" insisted on the 51st Parlaiment's oldest MP Silvi Kirilov.

After there was no wish for debate in the plenary, Silvi Kirilov announced a 30-minute break. After it, the MPs proceeded to vote for the four nominees. As yesterday, Nataliya Kiselova and Silvi Kirilov reached to a second round of voting. No vote was taken and a new 30-minute break was given.

