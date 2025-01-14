The highest avalanche danger level is in force, Mountain Rescue Service warns

The weather conditions for mountain tourism are unfavourable, the Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross said on January 14.

The highest level of avalanche danger is currently in effect due to the heavy snowfalls over the past few days.

It is cloudy and foggy, with temperatures ranging between minus 10°C and minus 15°C. Light snow is falling in some areas, such as the Rhodopes, Bansko, and the Pirin Mountains. Moderate wind is blowing in some places in the area of the Balkan Mountains, Mount Botev.

The Mountain Rescue Service also warns of the risk of frostbite.

No incidents involving tourists have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News