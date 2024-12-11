НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

The Netherlands gives the green light for Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen lmembership

решението пълноправното приемане българия румъния шенген готово
Снимка: илюстративна
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:10, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Netherlands has officially given the green light for the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area, following a vote in the Dutch parliament today, December 11, that supported the government's recent decision.

Tomorrow, December 12, the EU Interior Ministers are due to vote in Brussels on the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen.

Earlier today, Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom, the largest party in the Dutch ruling coalition, attempted to introduce a parliamentary declaration urging the government to vote against Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen entry. However, this declaration was rejected. Some of the other parties in the country's ruling coalition also voted against it.

If the decision is approved tomorrow, land border checks between and with Bulgaria and Romania will be lifted starting January 1 of the following year.

The two countries have, however, committed to continue random border checks for another six months.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Rumen Radev met 'BSP - United Left' as part of the consultations on forming a government
Rumen Radev met 'BSP - United Left' as part of the consultations on forming a government
17:30, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
 "Vazrazhdane" after the consultations with President Radev: We would propose a minority cabinet with third mandate
"Vazrazhdane" after the consultations with President Radev: We would propose a minority cabinet with third mandate
16:48, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Second day of consultations on formation of government: President Radev meets "Vazrazhdane"
Second day of consultations on formation of government: President Radev meets "Vazrazhdane"
16:28, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
 National Council for Tripartite Cooperation did not reach agreement on draft budget for 2025
National Council for Tripartite Cooperation did not reach agreement on draft budget for 2025
15:40, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
 Orlin Kolev: The Constitution is violated if there are no consultations with "MRF - New Beginning"
Orlin Kolev: The Constitution is violated if there are no consultations with "MRF - New Beginning"
15:17, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 Ad Hoc Parliamentary Committee will look into water shortages issues in the country
Ad Hoc Parliamentary Committee will look into water shortages issues in the country
14:13, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Speaker of Parliament has notified Prosecutor General by letter about the immunity of MP Kiril Petkov
Speaker of Parliament has notified Prosecutor General by letter about the immunity of MP Kiril Petkov
13:37, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Over 50 students arrested for drugs during the holiday of Bulgarian University Students
Over 50 students arrested for drugs during the holiday of Bulgarian University Students
12:52, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 BNT becomes part of the digital platform "European perspective"
BNT becomes part of the digital platform "European perspective"
22:00, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 President Rumen Radev will not hold consultations with MRF - New Beginning
President Rumen Radev will not hold consultations with MRF - New Beginning
21:30, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 DB: We will talk with GERB, WCC - we do not trust Borissov
DB: We will talk with GERB, WCC - we do not trust Borissov
20:17, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
 GERB leader Borissov: I would engage in dialogue with WCC-DB for the sake of the country, if they want a strong government - I should be Prime Minister
GERB leader Borissov: I would engage in dialogue with WCC-DB for the sake of the country, if they want a strong government - I should be Prime Minister
19:44, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Over 50 students arrested for drugs during the holiday of Bulgarian University Students
Over 50 students arrested for drugs during the holiday of Bulgarian University Students
BNT becomes part of the digital platform "European perspective"
BNT becomes part of the digital platform "European perspective"
NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, will visit "Novo Selo" training ground on December 19th
NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, will visit "Novo Selo" training ground on December 19th
The BETL pyramid: Thousands of Bulgarians lose money in the scheme
The BETL pyramid: Thousands of Bulgarians lose money in the scheme
Iliana Ivanova is appointed to the European Court of Auditors
Iliana Ivanova is appointed to the European Court of Auditors
Acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, is on a working visit to the USA
Acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, is on a working visit to the USA
Топ 24
Най-четени
НА ЖИВО: Финали на световно първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща
НА ЖИВО: Финали на световно първенство по плуване в малък басейн в...
"Не приличаше на пирамида": Един от инвеститорите в BETL е изгорял с 20 000 лева
"Не приличаше на пирамида": Един от инвеститорите в BETL...
Пеевски за консултациите: Нека да излиза в момента, да подаде оставка Йотова, да има избори 2 в 1
Пеевски за консултациите: Нека да излиза в момента, да подаде...
Председателят на НС е уведомила с писмо главния прокурор за имунитета на Кирил Петков
Председателят на НС е уведомила с писмо главния прокурор за...
Великият Оле Ейнар Бьорндален, който спечели 13 медала от олимпийски игри
Великият Оле Ейнар Бьорндален, който спечели 13 медала от...
Боряна Калейн пред БНТ: Напускам спорта удовлетворена (ВИДЕО)
Боряна Калейн пред БНТ: Напускам спорта удовлетворена (ВИДЕО)
Две години по-късно: Оправдателна присъда след убийството на куче в София
Две години по-късно: Оправдателна присъда след убийството на куче в...
Кои сили имат интереси на територията на Сирия?
Кои сили имат интереси на територията на Сирия?
Президентът към "Възраждане": Последните избори затвърдиха важното място на вашата партия в парламента
Президентът към "Възраждане": Последните избори...
Максим Манолов пред БНТ: Доста тежко усетих дистанцията (ВИДЕО)
Максим Манолов пред БНТ: Доста тежко усетих дистанцията (ВИДЕО)
Служебната власт прие проектобюджета на държавата за 2025 година
Служебната власт прие проектобюджета на държавата за 2025 година