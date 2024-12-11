The Netherlands gives the green light for Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen lmembership

The Netherlands has officially given the green light for the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area, following a vote in the Dutch parliament today, December 11, that supported the government's recent decision.

Tomorrow, December 12, the EU Interior Ministers are due to vote in Brussels on the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen.

Earlier today, Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom, the largest party in the Dutch ruling coalition, attempted to introduce a parliamentary declaration urging the government to vote against Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen entry. However, this declaration was rejected. Some of the other parties in the country's ruling coalition also voted against it.

If the decision is approved tomorrow, land border checks between and with Bulgaria and Romania will be lifted starting January 1 of the following year.

The two countries have, however, committed to continue random border checks for another six months.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News