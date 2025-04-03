БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Vice President Iotova: Trump's tariffs require a reaction from Bulgarian institutions

With the entry of a ninth party in the Parliament, the government enjoys even greater stability, she said

Илияна Йотова
Снимка: BTA

Yesterday's decision on tariffs (on all imports to the US) requires an immediate response from Bulgarian institutions, Vice President Iliana Iotova told journalists on April 3.

In her words, Bulgaria is facing very serious challenges, both externally and internally, and there needs to be a serious conversation with the Bulgarian business community.

"Whether it’s with the big businesses, or with small and medium-sized enterprises, we need to see what the impact of this new policy will be, not only within our framework as an EU member but also in bilateral terms. And, if necessary, urgent measures should be taken to prevent a situation where we go after events and people face bankruptcy."

Regarding the no-confidence vote against the government, Iotova recalled her earlier statement that "with the entry of the ninth party into Parliament, the majority will enjoy even greater stability.

"Today's result is at least 25 votes more than the initial vote for the government. My veiw has always been that no-confidence votes are normal parliamentary practices. The important thing is how they are used and what the outcomes are."

