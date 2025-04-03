Vice President Iotova: Trump's tariffs require a reaction from Bulgarian institutions

Yesterday's decision on tariffs (on all imports to the US) requires an immediate response from Bulgarian institutions, Vice President Iliana Iotova told journalists on April 3.

In her words, Bulgaria is facing very serious challenges, both externally and internally, and there needs to be a serious conversation with the Bulgarian business community.

"Whether it’s with the big businesses, or with small and medium-sized enterprises, we need to see what the impact of this new policy will be, not only within our framework as an EU member but also in bilateral terms. And, if necessary, urgent measures should be taken to prevent a situation where we go after events and people face bankruptcy."

Regarding the no-confidence vote against the government, Iotova recalled her earlier statement that "with the entry of the ninth party into Parliament, the majority will enjoy even greater stability.