The high appreciation of the Bulgarian government for the fundamental contribution of the Sultanate of Oman to the release of the crew of the "Galaxy Leader" was expressed during a meeting between Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev and his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on January 24.

The Bulgarian Foreign Minister visited the country in the context of the return of the Bulgarian sailors, following their release from the "Galaxy Leader" ship, which had been held captive by the Houthis for nearly 14 months.

During the meeting, the selfless nature and the leading humanitarian motives of Oman's diplomatic role were highlighted. Special attention was given to the strong political will for the further upward development of bilateral relations in various areas of mutual interest.

In support of the discussions during the meeting, Minister Georgiev conveyed a written message from the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, which also included an invitation for a state visit to Bulgaria.

Additionally, a key focus was placed on the opportunities for expanding political dialogue and deepening bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and Oman.

The discussion covered several key areas where mutual interest already exists, namely: energy, tourism, trade-economic cooperation, and cultural exchange.

Minister Georg Georgiev renewed Bulgaria's invitation for an official visit by Minister Al-Busaidi to Bulgaria.

As a token of appreciation and gratitude for the efforts made by the Sultanate of Oman in resolving the case of the "Galaxy Leader" crew, Minister Georgiev awarded Badr Al-Busaidi the highest honour of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – the "Golden Laurel Branch."

