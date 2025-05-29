БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Over 20 km of Pipes for the Vertical Gas Corridor Have Been Laid

The pipeline is expected to be completed by the middle of next year

вертикалния газов коридор

Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov, accompanied by ministers and representatives from seven countries, on May 29, inspected the ongoing construction of the Vertical Gas Corridor near the village of Mikrevo (Southwestern Bulgaria). The strategic energy infrastructure project is of critical importance not only for Bulgaria but also for Central and Southeastern Europe.

This project will ensure energy security and independence across the region for decades to come,” said Prime Minister Zhelyazkov.

The pipeline is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

The Vertical Gas Corridor is a joint initiative involving Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, Slovakia, and Hungary. It expands the existing Trans-Balkan pipeline network and will facilitate northbound natural gas transmission from southern sources.

“All of these countries have united efforts because we’ve recognized the need for alternative supply routes and sources. This will help ensure price stability and security for the economies of our countries and for households,” said Vladimir Malinov, Executive Director of Bulgartransgaz.

In just over a month, more than 20 kilometres of pipeline have already been laid, with much of the terrain cleared.

“This section we’re inspecting today will increase transmission capacity from Greece to Bulgaria by 50%. Once the Rupcha–Vetrino segment is completed, we’ll have doubled the capacity at the Romanian border,” said Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkovhighlighted that the Vertical Gas Corridor offers not only sustainable and diversified energy supply, but also long-term regional stability and competitiveness.

“Energy security and independence—both in supply and transmission—are not matters of political debate; they are about improving citizens’ quality of life and creating better conditions for business,” he said.

The Bulgarian section of the pipeline involves an investment of just over €600 million. The full project is expected to be completed by mid-next year.

