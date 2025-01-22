НОВИНИ
The threats to schools in Bulgaria sent via foreign free service platforms

агресията българските училища остава сериозен проблем сочи проучване
Снимка: The photo is illustrative
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:55, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Cybercrime Directorate of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) has found that the malicious bomb threat emails sent to schools were from several different email addresses created on a foreign platform for publicly accessible free online email services. All emails contained identical content.

The messages do not include specific threats, demands, deadlines, or conditions. Communication has been established with international partners to identify the perpetrators, including INTERPOL and the foreign IT company’s structure.

    According to the Penal Code, the punishment for such crimes can be up to 2 years in prison. Investigations are ongoing.

