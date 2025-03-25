БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Радостин Василев: Стана ми мъчно, Киселова предложи...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Киселова: МЕЧ имаха комфорта да запазят парламентарната...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Евробарометър: Рекордно високо доверие в ЕС, българите...
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
Израел отхвърли твърденията на ООН, че танков снаряд е...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Нови сблъсъци с полицията в Турция - гумени куршуми и...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The value of cocaine discovered in a shipment of bananas and in a suitcase belonging to a Peruvian woman is nearly 20 million

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
EN
Запази

Briefing of the Customs Agency on the drug content found at the port of Burgas and at the capital's airport

агенция митници участва международна операция ръководена олаф
Снимка: The image is illustrative

The Customs Agency on March 25 gave a briefing on the seized drug shipments.

Details of the cases were provided by Stefan Bakalov, the head of the "Fight against Drug Trafficking" department.

"On March 21, in two separate operations, a total of 47 kilograms of cocaine were seized. The majority, 40 kg, were seized at the port of Burgas and the rest at the capital's airport. This is part of the increased control by customs officials."

The seized shipment in Burgas arrived from Ecuador, with the container's contents declared as bananas. Thirty-five packages containing 40 kilogrammes of cocaine were discovered.

More than 40 kg of cocaine found in a shipment of bananas at port of Burgas

At Sofia Airport, a passenger arriving from Peru was detained. Seven kilogrammes of drugs were discovered in two of her suitcases, hidden within the pages of the luggage. The passenger was selected based on the "risk analysis" method.

"The quality of the drug is extremely high. From its dilution, a significant quantity can be obtained. I think this is similar to a case from 15 or 20 years ago involving cocaine base, which had not been seen in the last 20 or 30 years," Bakalov noted.

The total estimated value of the two cocaine shipments is around 20 million BGN.

Stefan Bakalov pointed out that the "couriers" from Latin America are currently the cheapest "couriers" willing to do anything because of the living conditions in their countries. They are becoming increasingly inventive in their attempts to circumvent customs control.

The companies through which the narcotics were imported in the banana shipment have been identified, and checks are currently ongoing. The company is one of those that traditionally imports bananas.

Stefan Bakalov also stated that the total quantity of drugs seized by the Customs Agency last year amounted to 10 tons and 360 kilogrammes.

Seventy-two kilograms of cocaine have been seized since the beginning of this year. In comparison, not a single gram was seized during the same period last year.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Киселова: МЕЧ имаха комфорта да запазят парламентарната си група
1
Киселова: МЕЧ имаха комфорта да запазят парламентарната си група
Почернелите ледници на Ливингстън
2
Почернелите ледници на Ливингстън
Момичета пребиха своя съученичка с вродено сърдечно заболяване в Пловдив
3
Момичета пребиха своя съученичка с вродено сърдечно заболяване в...
8 месеца по-късно разкриха причините за взривовете на складовете с фойерверки в Елин Пелин
4
8 месеца по-късно разкриха причините за взривовете на складовете с...
Левовете в евро - как ще се превалутират заплатите ни?
5
Левовете в евро - как ще се превалутират заплатите ни?
Би Би Си обяви имената на българките, участвали в руска шпионска мрежа
6
Би Би Си обяви имената на българките, участвали в руска шпионска мрежа

Най-четени

Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани, прогнозата на лекарите е добра
1
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани,...
По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в "Люлин", от общината твърдят, че са компрометирани
2
По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в...
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с антични предмети, водещи към Васил Божков
3
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с...
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни
4
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад
5
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад
Разследването в Кочани: Близо до дискотеката е имало нелегален склад за гориво
6
Разследването в Кочани: Близо до дискотеката е имало нелегален...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the Day of Annunciation
Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the Day of Annunciation
More than 40 kg of cocaine found in a shipment of bananas at port of Burgas More than 40 kg of cocaine found in a shipment of bananas at port of Burgas
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Bulgaria has the highest total fertility rate in the EU, with Bulgarian women also being the youngest first-time mothers Bulgaria has the highest total fertility rate in the EU, with Bulgarian women also being the youngest first-time mothers
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
A house exploded in a village near Kazanlak (PHOTOS) A house exploded in a village near Kazanlak (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev: 70% of NRRP projects will be saved if we work fast Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev: 70% of NRRP projects will be saved if we work fast
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
Prime Minister: The project for units 7 and 8 of Kozloduy NPP is of strategic importance for Bulgaria Prime Minister: The project for units 7 and 8 of Kozloduy NPP is of strategic importance for Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ