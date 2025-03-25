Cocaine worth nearly BGN 2 million seized by customs officers at the capital's airport

Customs officers from the "Fight Against Drug Trafficking" department at Sofia Customs discovered 7 kg of cocaine in the suitcases of a passenger at Sofia Airport "Vasil Levski."

On March 21, 2025, customs officers selected for inspection the luggage of a citizen of the Republic of Peru, traveling on the route São Paulo - Istanbul - Sofia. During the inspection, it was found that the side frames of both suitcases contained an impregnated high-risk narcotic substance – cocaine.

The total gross weight of the side frames in which the narcotic substance was concealed was 7.029 kg. Its value according to the tariffs of the judicial proceedings is about BGN 2 million.

The check was carried out jointly with Border Police officers as part of the joint efforts of the Customs Agency to strengthen control at Bulgaria's external borders.

The narcotic substance was seized. Pre-trial proceedings have been opened under the Sofia Customs.

Photos by Bulgarian Customs Agency

Upon the order of the supervising prosecutor, the defendant was detained for up to 72 hours, during which the prosecutor requested the court to apply the most severe measure of detention.