БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Радостин Василев: Стана ми мъчно, Киселова предложи...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Киселова: МЕЧ имаха комфорта да запазят парламентарната...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Евробарометър: Рекордно високо доверие в ЕС, българите...
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
Израел отхвърли твърденията на ООН, че танков снаряд е...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Нови сблъсъци с полицията в Турция - гумени куршуми и...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Cocaine worth nearly BGN 2 million seized by customs officers at the capital's airport

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Запази
кокаин близо млн лева задържаха митничари столичното летище
Снимка: Агенция "Митници"

Customs officers from the "Fight Against Drug Trafficking" department at Sofia Customs discovered 7 kg of cocaine in the suitcases of a passenger at Sofia Airport "Vasil Levski."

On March 21, 2025, customs officers selected for inspection the luggage of a citizen of the Republic of Peru, traveling on the route São Paulo - Istanbul - Sofia. During the inspection, it was found that the side frames of both suitcases contained an impregnated high-risk narcotic substance – cocaine.

The total gross weight of the side frames in which the narcotic substance was concealed was 7.029 kg. Its value according to the tariffs of the judicial proceedings is about BGN 2 million.

The total gross weight of the side frames, in which the narcotic substance was concealed, was 7.029 kg. Its value according to court proceedings is about BGN 2 million.

The check was carried out jointly with Border Police officers as part of the joint efforts of the Customs Agency to strengthen control at Bulgaria's external borders.

The narcotic substance was seized. Pre-trial proceedings have been opened under the Sofia Customs.

Photos by Bulgarian Customs Agency

Upon the order of the supervising prosecutor, the defendant was detained for up to 72 hours, during which the prosecutor requested the court to apply the most severe measure of detention.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Киселова: МЕЧ имаха комфорта да запазят парламентарната си група
1
Киселова: МЕЧ имаха комфорта да запазят парламентарната си група
Почернелите ледници на Ливингстън
2
Почернелите ледници на Ливингстън
8 месеца по-късно разкриха причините за взривовете на складовете с фойерверки в Елин Пелин
3
8 месеца по-късно разкриха причините за взривовете на складовете с...
Левовете в евро - как ще се превалутират заплатите ни?
4
Левовете в евро - как ще се превалутират заплатите ни?
Би Би Си обяви имената на българките, участвали в руска шпионска мрежа
5
Би Би Си обяви имената на българките, участвали в руска шпионска мрежа
Първенци сме по брой раждания в ЕС, най-младите майки също са българки
6
Първенци сме по брой раждания в ЕС, най-младите майки също са българки

Най-четени

По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в "Люлин", от общината твърдят, че са компрометирани
1
По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в...
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с антични предмети, водещи към Васил Божков
2
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с...
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни
3
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад
4
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад
България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
5
България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
Разследването в Кочани: Близо до дискотеката е имало нелегален склад за гориво
6
Разследването в Кочани: Близо до дискотеката е имало нелегален...

More from: Bulgaria

Atanas Zafirov: Bulgarian Socialist Party supports the actions of Parliament Speaker Natalya Kiselova
Atanas Zafirov: Bulgarian Socialist Party supports the actions of Parliament Speaker Natalya Kiselova
Participants in Tripartite Cooperation Council agreed on the need for reforms in the Ministry of Interior Participants in Tripartite Cooperation Council agreed on the need for reforms in the Ministry of Interior
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Turkey is one of Bulgaria's leading economic partners Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: Turkey is one of Bulgaria's leading economic partners
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
The value of cocaine discovered in a shipment of bananas and in a suitcase belonging to a Peruvian woman is nearly 20 million The value of cocaine discovered in a shipment of bananas and in a suitcase belonging to a Peruvian woman is nearly 20 million
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the Day of Annunciation Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the Day of Annunciation
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
More than 40 kg of cocaine found in a shipment of bananas at port of Burgas More than 40 kg of cocaine found in a shipment of bananas at port of Burgas
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ