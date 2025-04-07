Road Burgas - Varna re-opened to traffic, but for vehicles weighing up to 12,5 tonnes

There is heavy snowfall in the disrict or Burgas on April 7. The Burgas - Varna road in both directions is re-opened to vehicles, but only for those weighing up to 12.5 tonnes.

The road section was closed earlier this morning, April 7, due to a crash involving a truck and a passenger car, as well as the heavy snowfall and the need for road clearing.

During the 4-hour blockade, columns of cars and trucks formed waiting to pass. The detour route for the heavy vehicles is still currently through the Aitos Pass.

Apart from the issues in this specific section, all other roads in the Burgas region are passable.

Machines are on the ground, treating the road sections with salt and inert materials.





