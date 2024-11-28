НОВИНИ
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal

двама българи признаха виновни шпионския скандал великобритания
Снимка: BGNES
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:46, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
The trial of the five Bulgarians accused of spying for Russia has begun in London. Two of them, Orlin Rusev and Biser Dzhambazov, have pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and espionage. The other three defendants - Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova and Tihomir Ivanchev pleaded not guilty.

Orlin Rusev is also considered the leader of the group. According to the prosecutor in the case, Alison Morgan, in the period 2020-2023 the spy cell worked on the territory of the UK for the benefit of Russia. The group carried out surveillance under the cover of false identities, used advanced technology and passed on detailed reports in exchange for large sums of money.

The spy scandal with a Bulgarian link broke at a time when relations between London and Moscow had reached a critical point over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday, Moscow expelled a British diplomat accused of spying, a measure that comes days after it was reported that Ukrainian forces fired long-range British 'Storm Shadow' missiles at Russian territory.

The five Bulgarians charged in the UK with spying for Russia remain in custody (update)

Five Bulgarians accused of being part of a Russian spy ring operating in the UK: Who is the likely leader of the spy ring?

